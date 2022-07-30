DIY masks with celeb-favourite besan for every skip type

One of the most commonly used kitchen ingredients, besan or gram flour, has some amazing skin benefits and many Bollywood celebrities swear by it, which is why it may be a terrific addition to your skincare routine. Here’s all you need to know about using besan on your skin.

#FlawlessSkin: Everything to know about besan for skin

Besan, also known as gram flour, is the flour obtained by crushing roasted or raw chickpeas. Protein, unsaturated fatty acids like linoleic and oleic acids, and vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, folate, and beta-carotene are abundant in this flour. It is the ideal nutritional ingredient for people following a low-carb, high-protein, gluten-free diet. This lentil is not only good for your diet, but it is also good for your skin.

It is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is used to make all of the delicious Indian snacks such as pakodas, chillas, dhoklas, vadas and more. Little did we know, besan is also one of the oldest home remedies for any and all skin problems. It was used by our grandmother, mother, and you should use it as well.

Beauty benefits of besan (gram flour) for skin

Fights acne

Besan contains zinc, which helps reduce sebum production and so helps you get rid of acne and keep your skin spot-free. Besan, when combined with turmeric powder, is a force of nature. Acne, blemishes, and blackheads have no chance.

DIY besan face mask for acne-prone skin

Step 1: Combine 2 teaspoons besan, 2 teaspoons sandalwood powder, 1 teaspoon milk, and a pinch turmeric powder in a paste.

Step 2: Apply it all over your face.

Step 3: Rinse with cold water when it has dried.

Exfoliates skin

Exfoliating should be an essential part of your beauty regimen because if you do not scrub away all of the dead skin cells, debris accumulates, leaving your skin dull and lifeless. Also, dead skin can clog your pores, cause blackheads, and result in blemishes and acne. While there are hundreds of scrubs on the market, nothing beats a good, homemade besan scrub for restoring your face’s radiance. It removes all debris, dust, and dead skin layers from your skin.

DIY besan face mask for exfoliation

Step 1: Mix one spoon of besan, one spoon of oatmeal powder, a few drops of lemon juice, and a few drops of honey in a small bowl.

Step 2: Mix all of the ingredients and apply to your face and neck. You may even make a larger batch and put it over your body. Allow it to sit until it dries and hardens somewhat. Scrub it away by lightly massaging your skin. Do this once a week and say goodbye to clogged pores for good.

The scrub eliminates dry skin cells, oiliness, and dirt from the skin, leaving it stunningly clean and smooth.

Reduce oiliness

With all the excess oil, does your face glow like a beacon? Oily skin is a common skin condition caused by the body producing excess oil as a result of hormonal changes and other factors. While this problem is most common in teenagers, it can affect you well into adulthood, with the condition worsening in hot and humid conditions. Oily skin is not bad in and of itself, but if you like your skin tone to be a little more matte, go no farther than your kitchen for a jar of gram flour. Gram flour packs absorb excess oil and cleanse your skin at the same time. Gram flour has alkalising qualities that help to maintain the pH balance of your skin. It is also extremely absorbent, soaking up all excess oil.

DIY besan face mask for oily skin

Step 1: Combine 2 tablespoons besan, 1 tablespoon honey, and a little water to make a thick paste.

Step 2: Apply this paste gently to your face and neck.

Step 3: Wait 20 minutes or until dry before washing off. Apply this mask at least three times every week.

Honey, like gram flour, absorbs excess oil from the skin while its ability to retain water keeps your skin from drying out.

Helps with dry skin

Are you wondering how we can make such contradicting statements, especially after we just discussed how besan may aid with oily skin? That is the power of gram flour, which not only controls oiliness but also treats dry, scaly skin. When besan is combined with moisturising ingredients like as milk cream (malai), it functions as an excellent moisturiser. You may also use olive or almond oil to achieve the same results.

DIY besan face mask for dry skin

Step 1: Make a paste with two spoons of besan and some raw milk.

Step 2: Apply this mixture to your dry skin and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Step 3: Rinse with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel brighter, smoother, and more nourished instantly. For best results, do this once a week.

While besan helps get rid of excessive oil, milk helps brighten, lighten and moisturise your skin.

Helps in tan removal

While a tan is always attractive, if you want to recover your natural colour, avoid harsh chemical tan lighteners and instead use gram flour for tan removal. There is nothing quite like gram flour for its multipurpose advantages, and the greatest part is that it is nearly always available in your kitchen. For ages, besan has been used to de-tan and brighten one’s skin tone, and its super cleansing properties leave your face looking its best. Try this home remedy today and you’ll thank us later.

DIY besan face mask for tan removal

Step 1: Combine two spoons of besan with a few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Mix everything together with a dash of turmeric powder.

Step 2: Generously apply the paste to the tanned areas of your body. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes, or until completely dry. When it dries, wash it off. Do this every day till you get rid of that stubborn tan completely.

Gets rid of facial and body hair

Besan has been used for centuries to eliminate fine facial hair. In fact, gram flour scrub is used to remove hair from newborns’ bodies all over. If you’re bored of threading and waxing your face, try gram flour hair removal. Just remember a few things before you start. To begin, steam your face to open the pores and make it easier to remove hair from the roots; don’t rub too hard as this may cause your skin to become inflamed and irritated. Don’t forget to perform a patch test first to see if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in the home remedy, and be patient because you will have to repeat the process a number of times before you get the results you want.

DIY besan face mask for hair removal

Step 1: Combine one spoon of besan and one spoon of fenugreek powder with a pinch of turmeric powder. Using filtered water, make a thick paste.

Step 2: Apply the paste to the regions with hair. Allow it to dry until it is about 70% dry. You must now massage it in upward, circular strokes. This may cause some discomfort as it pulls your hair out of the root. Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients together and put them in a clean, dry jar in your bathroom.

Use this paste no more than twice a week, and your body hair will disappear in a matter of weeks! This combination can also be used on your hands, legs, and back. If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test to see how your skin reacts.

