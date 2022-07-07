Everything to know about dark circles and how to remove them

Are you bothered by dark circles under your eyes? You are not alone. Tired eyes happen to the best of us, whether it’s due to a lack of sleep or a particularly stressful week. What’s the good news? There are several ways to help. Here’s all you need to know about removing dark circles, including the best products.

Everything you need to know about removing dark circles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shhh! it’s a Secret! (@shhh_skincare)

Whether you’re coping with stress, pulling all-nighters for school or job, or you’re just a night owl, the perpetual “no sleep” situation is all too common. You’ve probably searched “how to get rid of under eye bags and dark circles” several times, and you’d do almost anything to get rid of them. And even after a million expensive procedures, they usually come back.

While most people expect a simple answer, such as a stellar eye cream recommendation, the fact is that there is no magic under eye eraser outside of Facetune. There are eye creams that can help, but ultimately, dark circles are caused by a complex combination of genetics, hydration, and, yes, sleep. We do, however, have some suggestions.

What causes dark circles under the eyes?

There are several probable causes of dark circles under your eyes. Among the most common causes are:

Dehydration

Dark circles under your eyes are frequently caused by dehydration. When your body is dehydrated, the skin beneath your eyes becomes dull and your eyes appear sunken. This is due to the eyes’ near closeness to the underlying bone.

Genetics

The formation of dark circles beneath your eyes is also influenced by your family history. It might be a hereditary feature that shows itself early in life. The dark circles may lighten or darken with time.

Other medical conditions, such as thyroid disease, might also result in dark circles under your eyes.

Fatigue

Oversleeping, excessive fatigue, or even staying up a few hours later than usual bedtime might result in dark circles under your eyes. Sleep deprivation may make your skin dull and paler. Dark tissues and blood vessels beneath your skin may begin to appear.

Inadequate sleep may also cause fluid to accumulate underneath your eyes, making them puffy. It’s possible that the dark circles you’re seeing are shadows produced by swollen eyelids.

Eyestrain

Staring at your television or computer screen may induce eye strain. This strain may cause the blood vessels around your eyes to enlarge. As a result, the skin around your eyes may get darker.

Sun exposure

Sun exposure can cause your body to develop an excess of melanin, the pigment responsible for the colour of your skin. Excessive sun exposure, particularly around the eyes, can cause pigmentation in the surrounding skin to darken.

Age

Another typical cause of dark circles under your eyes is natural ageing. As you get older, your skin gets thinner. There may be a decrease in the fat and collagen that keep your skin supple. As a result, the dark blood vessels beneath your skin become more visible, darkening the region beneath your eyes.

What are the most effective at-home remedies to remove dark circles?

Apply a cold compress

A cold compress may reduce swelling and shrink dilated blood vessels, making puffiness and dark circles less visible. Wrap a clean washcloth with ice cubes and place it over your eyes. For the same effect, soak a washcloth with cold water and apply it to the area beneath your eyes for 20 minutes. You could also use facial rollers or ice globes.

Stay hydrated

Make an effort to drink more water. Other fluids, such as milk, tea, and juices, can also help you stay hydrated. Consuming fruits and vegetables increases your total fluid intake.

Eye creams

There are several eye creams available on the market. They may help to minimise the appearance of dark circles by hydrating and smoothing the skin around your eyes.

Sleep better

Sleeping enough may also help to reduce the look of dark circles. Sleep deprivation may cause your skin to appear pale, emphasising the dark circles.

Soaked tea bags

Caffeine and antioxidants included in tea can help accelerate blood circulation, shrink blood vessels, and minimise liquid buildup beneath the skin. Soak two black or green tea bags in boiling water for 5 minutes, then chill for 15 to 20 minutes in the refrigerator. When the tea bags are cool, place them over your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes, then remove them and rinse your eyes with cool water.

What treatments remove dark circles?

Chemical peels

A chemical peel may be beneficial for those who have hyper-pigmented eye bags. Chemical peels, according to experts, are frequently used to treat a number of face pigmentation issues, including melasma and age spots. Deep peels should be avoided around the eyes due to the risk of scarring and pigmentation worsening, although a series of gentle peels can help to some extent over time. Lactic, mandelic, and glycolic acid peels are often used, and you should expect some moderate skin shedding after treatment.

Laser treatment

Lasers that target pigment can be used in the eye area, according to experts, but because the eye is prone to laser injury, treatments must be performed by an experienced practitioner. To treat the region, several courses of treatments are required.

Tear trough filler

When skincare and make-up aren’t cutting it, injectables and other cutting-edge procedures are available to help reduce the look of dark circles. They are frequently caused by volume loss, with the orbital bone of the eye socket becoming more prominent and forming a shallow tear trough. You can get filler for that. Tear trough filler, according to experts, is a well-established and popular non-surgical procedure for reducing the look of lower eyelid dark circles. To re-plump the region and push the skin up and away from the blood vessels, hyaluronic acid fillers are injected into the tear troughs.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a minimally invasive skin procedure that involves small needles producing tiny punctures in the skin. These tiny punctures cause skin cells to repair itself, resulting in the lightening of dark circles. According to specialists, this can frequently be used with chemical peels since microneedling increases penetration and hence activity of the peel. Because the skin around the eyes is thin, there will be redness and swelling after the procedure, which may take a few days to settle. It’s not as bad as it sounds, and numbing cream can help to alleviate any pain.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock