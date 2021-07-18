This particular story has been published purely on public demand. We have been receiving requests from men on how to look after skin before, during, and after a workout. And after looking into the subject and checking with experts, we bring you some easy tips on what to do about your workout skincare.

While it is no secret that a good workout can add to your skin’s overall good health, there are a few healthy practices you can adopt to make sure that your workout skincare gets the maximum benefit. “Fitness and skincare are definitely things people are asking me about. Most popular concerns are acne, breakouts, tanning, and pigmentation,” says dermatologist Dr Nirupama Parwanda of Zolie Skin Clinic, Delhi.

Pre Workout Skincare –

Don’t obstruct the pores

The idea here is to ensure that your pores are clean. If you have any makeup on, make sure you remove it, to avoid clogging your pores. Use a good quality micellar water or a facial cleanser to clean your skin entirely. Our recommendations: Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine facial cleanser, which is extremely gentle, and Bioderma Micellar Water, which can remove dirt and grime.

Use sunblock

If you are training outdoors, make sure you slather on a nice layer of sunblock. “However, make sure that your sunblock is non-comedogenic so pores do not get obstructed,” says Dr Kiran Lohia, a Delhi-based wellness and skincare specialist at Isyaderm. If you are doing a strenuous workout, don’t forget to make use of waterproof sunblock, which will last the duration of your session. If you want to use a light-textured moisturiser, you may do so as well; avoid using a heavy textured, oily formula, as it could clog pores.

Wet wipes help

Dr Lohia also recommends that you carry fragrance-free, paraben-free wet wipes in case your face gets excessively sweaty. “If you feel dry, just spritz some oat water,” Dr Lohia adds.

A side note on wiping your face — I did a particularly strenuous workout last week, resulting in my face being covered in excessive sweat. This gave me a flare-up that lasted five days. I consulted with some experts who told me that my skin reacted to the excess sweat and clogged my pores.

Post Workout

Start with…

This is an extremely important part of your workout skincare routine. You need to wash your face with cold water as soon as possible. The idea is to get the bacteria, dirt, and sweat away from your skin.

Follow up with…

When you shower, use a good, deep cleansing face wash. Your face cleanser needs to be an anti-oil formula. “Men should try to look for a foaming face wash as they tend to have oilier skin type. Hence, their skin might need a stronger cleanser. Foaming face washes tend to have a stronger effect than gel-based ones. Look for ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and glycolic acid,” Dr Nirupama Parwanda advises, and also adds that standard protocol such as using the tips of your fingers to lather gently.

After your post-workout shower, you need to give your skin a fresh burst of moisture. Personally, I like to use the Clinique Moisture Surge Spray, which I follow up with a Muji moisturiser. Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are stepping out.

Also, keep in mind…

We all know that gym equipment is breeding grounds of germs, which transport onto your hands. Hence, you should avoid touching your face during or immediately after your workout. Whenever possible, use anti-bacterial wipes or a spray to wipe down your equipment.

