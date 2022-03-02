Elevate the look of your lashes with these eyelash growth serums

There’s something about having long, fluttery lashes that instantly awakens the face. Raise your hand if you want to achieve that without using falsies or eyelash extensions. Turns out, there is a way to get doe-like lashes for real. In a sea of lash growth serums, we’ve compiled a list of the best eyelash serums on the market.

Best eyelash serums for the longest lashes ever

Why rely solely on mascara when lash treatments can strengthen and enhance your natural lashes?

What are eyelash serums?

Lash serums are growth-stimulating formulas that promote lash growth. When used daily, lash serum enhances the telogen phase of growth, which lengthens the lash growth cycle. This will help to keep your lashes thicker and stronger.

How do lash serums work?

Hair is made up of protein, specifically keratin protein, which accounts for more than 80% of its composition. This is where amino acids come into play. Aside from being the building blocks of protein (and your eyelashes), amino acids may also replenish and heal damage. This is why they are the primary component in so many lash-enhancement products. However, keep an eye out for amino acids that go by a different name: peptides, which are found in many brands’ formulae. Peptides, according to experts, nourish, condition, and reinforce thin and brittle lashes.

Are lash serums safe?

Lash serums are safe when used properly. You should follow the exact instructions for the lash serum you are using, but they should normally be used two to three times each day on clean lashes. Do not apply the lash serum while using contacts.

Experts advise that if you experience any negative side effects, such as itchy, red eyes, unwanted hair growth in areas where the product is repeatedly touched, darkening of the eyelids, reduced eye pressure, or permanently increased iris pigmentation, you should stop using the product immediately and consult a doctor.

