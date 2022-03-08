Facial steamers you should invest in for the most clean, plumped skin

When your skin looks a little dreary and could benefit from a refreshing upgrade from your regular skin-care routine, pull out one of the best facial steamers for a quick pick-me-up. These steamy picks will enhance your at-home spa experience as well as your skin-care routine.

Facial steamers are a beauty must-have

You may not have considered steaming as part of your at-home skincare routine, but you should. Steaming the face softens the oil deposits in the pores as well as on the skin’s surface, making it easier to remove the oil and, as a result, decongest the skin. Not to mention that by softening the skin’s outer layer, steaming improves the penetration of any active ingredients you use afterwards.

Benefits of face steaming

Helps with skin hydration

There is a significant distinction between hydrating and moisturising your skin. Because dry skin lacks oil and sebum, moisturisers and skincare ingredients can help replenish. When your skin is dehydrated, it means it is deficient in water. All skin types can suffer from dehydrated skin and thus benefit from additional hydration. Facial steaming is an additional method for providing your skin with the water it requires to stay plump and hydrated.

Softens the skin

In addition to hydrating and permeating the skin, the heat and water from facial steaming can soften the skin, making skincare extractions less painful.

Promotes better product absorption

Facial steaming opens up the pores of the skin, allowing for better product absorption. Facial steaming, by hydrating the skin, also aids in the penetration of active ingredients applied topically immediately after steaming. Active ingredients such as retinol and vitamin C can penetrate more deeply and become more effective.

Promotes circulation

Proper blood flow promotes the formation of collagen and elastin, which give skin a plump, bouncy appearance. This natural process is accelerated by the heat from facial steaming. The increased blood flow not only promotes a smooth, glowing, and firm-looking complexion but also helps pimples and cysts come to a head, which is required for removal.

How often should you use a facial steamer?

Steam can cause severe burns, so keep your face a safe distance away from the source of the steam. Keep your face six to ten inches away from the steamer. Even though steaming can help your skincare products work better, you shouldn’t use a facial steamer every night. In fact, experts advise steaming only once a week for five to ten minutes per session.