Get rid of buttne or butt acne with these 8 smoothening products

Face, neck and shoulders are always our priority when it comes to smooth, acne-free skin. But backne (back acne) and buttne (butt acne) are equally serious issues that need your attention, especially during summers. And do note that there are special creams, gels, and lotions to help you achieve an acne-free body.
Best products to invest in to fight butt acne
Butt acne or keratosis pilaris is a skin condition that comes with inflamed bumps on your skin. However, it is harmless yet annoying to get rid of. So, if you want a hydrated and blemish-free bum, invest in these 8 products.
- Bare Body Essentials Bum Cream for Skin Tone & Reduces Spots & Acne
- Sirona’s Natural Back and Bum Cream
- Skinmedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, 6.0 Fluid Ounce
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
- PanOxyl Acne Creamy Wash
- Differin, Daily Deep Cleanser
- Butt Acne Clearing Lotion for Body, Back, Bum, & Thigh
- Mio Peachy Cheeks Bum Booster Cream
Bare Body Essentials Bum Cream is a luxurious skin smoothing cream for tighter, smoother and softer butt. It comes with ingredients like coffee, honey, yoghurt and orange extracts, which can help reduce the dark spots and blemishes and lightens skin tone. This cream firms and tightens your skin and is available for men and women.
Sirona Natural Back and Bum Cream is the ideal product for reducing acne, unblocking pores and giving your skin proper nourishment. It smoothens the skin and gives it a radiant look without itching or rashes. All you need to do is apply to the affected area before showering for cleaner and hydrated skin.
Skinmedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, 6.0 Fluid Ounce helps in improving the appearance of your skin texture, it enhances your skin tone and improves radiance. This exfoliates your skin and gives it a smoother tone.
This cream is the ultimate Brazillian beauty secret that helps smoothen and tighten your skin. Stuffed with the goodness of vanilla, Salted Caramel, Pistachio, it contains a fast-absorbing body cream with an addictive scent and contains a formula that adds a hint of shimmer to the skin.
PanOxyl Acne Creamy Wash contains benzoyl peroxide, the #1 recommended acne-fighting ingredient. This wash cleans, unclogs pores and treats acne. It contains three humectants and four emollients to combat dryness, without leaving any itchiness or rashes.
Differin, Daily Deep Cleanser was designed by top dermatologists in order to deliver the power of maximum strength Benzoyl Peroxide without causing dryness and irritation. The dual-action micronized formula of the cleanser penetrates deep into the skin pores and absorb excess oil while releasing a gentle moisturiser that won’t clog pores.
This butt acne clearing lotion claims to soften your skin and clears-up butt, thigh, and back breakouts in just 24 hours. This lotion is pH balanced for the sensitive skin of the butt and suitable for other areas of the body like the back, thighs, and shoulders.
This bum moisturiser improves the skin texture and tone of your butt and leaves your skin feeling tight and smooth. This bum enhancer cream gently exfoliates and removes the surface skin cells for butt cheeks that feel smoother, re-texturised and more elastic.
