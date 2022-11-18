Glass Skin: What is it, how to achieve it, and more

Who wouldn’t want to have the juiciest, most hydrated skin all the time now that winter has arrived? This is not the look bestowed by shimmer highlighters from previous seasons. These products and techniques provide a translucent glow without the use of artificial glitter. The effect is known as “glass skin,” in which glowing faces are positively dew dappled. Not sure how to achieve this? Here is everything you need to know about glass skin.
K Beauty has gained a cult following in recent years for its innovative technology, skincare rituals, and adorable packaging. With the growing interest in Korean beauty habits, we’ve discovered that they are all about their rigorous skincare routines to achieve that enviable glow.
The latest Korean skincare trend that has gained worldwide attention is something known as “Glass Skin,” which is skin that is free of blemishes and pores, skin that is glowing and translucent — just like a piece of glass. Here’s everything to know about glass skin.
What is glass skin?
“Glass Skin” is, as the name implies, skin that resembles glass. It means that it appears flawless, poreless, clear, and translucent, with no blemishes visible. With a focus on hydration and glow-inducing products, the complexion should appear incredibly radiant and decadently dewy.
Layering your skincare products is the key to achieving “glass skin.” We can be a little lazy and just cleanse and moisturise, but if you want to achieve “Gwang” (Korean for dewy glow), you’ll need to put in some time and effort. If you want “glass skin,” you must look a little deeper than the surface.
How does glass skin work?
The science of glass skin is based primarily on the hydration principle. Moisture is essential for plumping skin from within, making it appear full, taut, and reflective. Glass skin necessitates a number of skin-care steps that must be done in a specific order.
The order is critical in order to maximise the effectiveness of each product. Most glass skin routines recommend beginning with the lightest-weight products and allowing them to absorb before moving on to the next. This allows each product to pass through your skin without interfering with the previous one.
How to achieve glass skin?
Experts say it’s all about layering. Using multiple lightweight layers of hydrating products, similar to the “7 Skin Method” — the K-beauty technique of layering on toner or essence up to seven times after cleansing — you want skin to look dewy and plump. That being said, there is no single, universally accepted method for achieving glass skin, but we’ve narrowed it down to a few key steps with the help of experts tips and routines that have gone viral on social media.
Start with a gentle cleanser
Begin your routine with a hydrating cleanser. Include cleansers with hydrating ingredients to ensure that the not-so-obvious grime is removed without stripping your skin of the moisture that is essential for the glass skin look.
Apply a hydrating essence to your skin
Toners today aren’t the drying astringents of yesteryear, so they don’t work against glass skin’s goal of highly hydrated skin. The idea is to use a cleanser to thoroughly cleanse and clarify, followed by a toner as the first leave-on step that hydrates and treats.
Follow your toner with an essence to get a head start on the moisture. According to experts, an essence is ideal for those who want to really drive moisture into their skin.
Layer on a do-it-all hydrating serum
Glass skin’s dewiness, even tone, and smoothness necessitate a slew of different ingredients. Hyaluronic acid attracts moisture, vitamin C brightens and protects with antioxidants, and peptides are a sure bet for a smoother, firmer texture, but you don’t have to use three different serums to reap those benefits. Check out our suggestions for a do-it-all hydrating serums.
Moisturise and protect
Hydration and protection are arguably the most important steps in the glass-skin routine, whether you apply a separate moisturiser and sunscreen or just a very hydrating sunscreen. Now is not the time to use a moisturiser or sunscreen that promises a mattifying finish; instead, look for promises of glowy sheen to achieve full glassification.
Pat on an eye cream
While no eye cream will magically erase your dark circles, look for formulas that use a clever combination of peptides, ginseng, collagen, and glutathiones to quickly firm and smooth skin.
Apply a face oil to lock everything in
Finally, pat a few drops of face oil onto your face to help strengthen your lipid barrier while flooding it with antioxidants. Don’t worry if you have oily skin; this also helps control excess sebum production.
In the evening, repeat the process and double cleanse to remove your makeup
Use an exfoliating mask once a week
You may want to save this step for once a week, especially if you opt to exfoliate with photosensitizing acids. In fact, experts say that acid-based peels and face masks — those containing alpha and beta hydroxy acids — promote that glassy glow by removing dead skin cells.
Apply hydrating mask once a week
Use a hydrating mask once a week to leave your face so drenched that you look like you just emerged from a waterfall.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Glass skin cannot be achieved in a single day. Maintaining a consistent skincare routine is essential for achieving that glow from within. If you want to achieve glass skin naturally at home, try replacing branded products in your skincare routine with homemade face masks, exfoliants, and so on.
Answer: It's the result of a thorough skincare regimen and naturally sourced hydrating extracts found in nearly all Korean skincare lines.
Answer: Serums that help in achieving glass skin typically contain a complex of hyaluronic acid, a powerful water-binding agent that drenches skin in hydration, so you never have to worry about dehydrated skin. Fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals nourish the skin, giving it radiance and bounce.
Answer: A diet high in fruits and vegetables will increase the amount of vitamins and antioxidants in your body. Eating healthy fats, such as fish oils, and avoiding processed foods high in preservatives, according to experts, may have a direct link to healthier-looking skin.