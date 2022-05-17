The 101 on the viral Tik Tok hack for cracked heels using Glycolic acid serums

It’s time to bid adieu to cracked heels and welcome healthy-looking, smooth feet courtesy of a viral Tik Tok trend that uses just a few drops of Glycolic acid serums.

Summer calls for some sexy wardrobe essentials to flaunt your style. But it can be hard to keep up with the scorching heat. Speaking of which, since the season to adorn some breezy ensembles with sassy sandals is here, it’s time that you book yourself an exfoliating treatment for those chapped feet. With beauty hacks and tricks taking over the skincare domain, we have yet another secret that will treat your feet and help them beat the summer heat.

Glycolic acid serums for your feet

Courtesy of the latest Tik Tok trend, glycolic acid serum can be a gateway to your happy feet. If even after slathering your feet into loads of lotion or filing the dead skin cells away, the rigid dry patches seem to stay put then this hack is for you. So, as per what the Tik Tok fam suggests, glycolic acid serums can act as a great exfoliator for your cracked heels. All it takes is application of a good serum infused with glycolic acid and a hydrating foot moisturiser, followed by covering your feet with a pair of socks before you go to sleep. The hack guarantees excellent results and puts an end to those cracked up heels.

The exfoliating properties of glycolic acid assist in getting rid of the dead skin cells and giving your feet the soft texture it deserves. On that note, listed below are three glycolic acid serums to add up to your beauty regime for smooth and healthy-looking feet.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic acid treatment

Good Genes glycolic acid treatment offers a sure shot solution for the dead skin cells and the chapped surface of your feet. The ultra-pure formaldehyde glycolic acid reinvigorates the dull-looking and sun-damaged parts of your skin.

Herbivore Prism AHA+BHA Exfoliating Glow serum

As per what the brand promises, this serum is no less than a secret weapon to get you rid of the unwanted cracks on your dry feet. With a perfect blend of natural fruits, glycolic, malic, lactic acids, and Vitamin C, this serum is all about bidding adieu to the rough texture of your skin.

L’oreal Paris 10% pure glycolic acid serum

This daily serum, masters the art of providing an even skin tone along with a smooth surface this summer.

Header Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram.