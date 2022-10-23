Grab these facial cleansing brushes to achieve the skin of your dreams

Whether you prefer a basic wash-and-moisturiser routine or a multi-step K-beauty routine with double cleansing, your hands or a towel will not eliminate the makeup, dirt, and pollutants that have accumulated on your skin during the day as effectively as a facial cleansing brush. Read on to know everything about facial cleaning brushes.

If you’ve always been too intimidated and baffled to incorporate a facial cleansing brush into your skincare regimen, read on to learn all you need to know before you do. Surprisingly, facial cleansing brushes are rather simple: Simply take your preferred face cleanser, dampen your brush, and apply it to your face in small, circular strokes. The final outcome? Cleaner, softer skin that’s ready for the rest of your product lineup.

However, because they aren’t suitable for all skin types, it’s crucial to determine if you’re the perfect candidate before investing in a cleansing device.

Are facial cleansing brushes good for all skin types?

Experts believe that facial cleansing brushes are too harsh for people who have acne, eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin. That doesn’t mean they’re off the table entirely. If you have “normal” skin and adhere to the instructions properly, facial cleansing brushes might be a wonderful addition to your regimen on occasion (especially if you opt for a model with all the bells and whistles, like facial massaging and various exfoliating modes). Choose a chemical exfoliant if you want a daily or gentle exfoliation.

However, before using any brush, consult with your dermatologist and perform a patch test on your face and jawline to confirm it’s suitable for your skin type and concerns. If you have any burning, stinging, redness, or irritation thereafter (or even the next day), it’s best not to try on the rest of your face.

Can a facial cleansing brush be used everyday?

No, you should not use a cleansing brush on a daily basis. If you’re new to the world of facial cleansing brushes, start slowly and work your way up, think: one or two times a week max, until you get a feel for how your skin reacts.

Experts recommend washing your brush every time you use it, regardless of how frequently you use it. These brushes may often retain bacteria and even aggravate acne. So, remember to thoroughly rinse it off. And if it seems like something you’d never do, then perhaps they aren’t the tools for you.

How to choose the ideal cleansing brush?

One that’s ideal for your skin type

Because facial washing brushes are not for everyone, and excessive usage can cause irritation, redness, or skin peeling, it’s critical to get a facial brush that works for your specific skin type.

Experts recommend looking for a brush with several speeds so you can customise the exfoliating degree for your skin. They also recommend looking for a face brush that is antimicrobial (it won’t harbour bacteria) and waterproof, so you can use it in the shower without worrying about it breaking.

Correct usage

Because a facial cleansing brush is a mechanical exfoliator, it is critical that you use it correctly. Experts recommend using a facial cleansing brush in the shower one to two times per week; exfoliating your skin everyday can be uncomfortable even with the gentlest brushes.

Make a point of starting with a wet face. Apply a small amount of facial cleanser on the brush and massage it around your face in circular strokes without placing too much pressure on your skin. Gently wash and rinse the whole face.

Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels