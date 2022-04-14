12 best products from green beauty brands to invest in right now

Green beauty products are at the forefront of many everyday conversations. Their formulas are derived from natural and botanical ingredients, as well as the initiatives to develop sustainable production techniques. We narrowed down the top green beauty products available in the market.

Though the buzzword “green beauty” has been floating around the industry for years, there are still no universally agreed-upon criteria for what exactly qualifies a product as “clean,” “green,” “natural,” or “eco-friendly.”

For us, the products that fall under this category are those that tick the boxes of being environment friendly, have recyclable packaging, and meet the clean beauty concept. Although this is by no means a complete list of every sustainable brand in existence, these brands—and their top-rated products—are currently making big moves in terms of sustainability.

Sustainable beauty brands to shop right now