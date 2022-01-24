MadeInIndia: 7 Indian beauty products to look out for in 2022

Making the right purchase choices and being more aware is key. The beauty industry is booming, but it’s taking a toll on the environment. Our purchasing habits have the ability to influence change, especially when it comes to what we buy on our top shelf. Aside from being able to treat our skin issues, ensuring that a beauty brand is cruelty-free and vegan may help shift the narrative. Check out these Indian beauty brands that promise to save the planet one beauty product at a time.
Best Indian beauty brands to invest in 2022
Pahadi Local’s pure apricot kernel oil is sourced from orchards in upper Himachal Pradesh. This oil is non-greasy and non-sticky, and it penetrates quickly into the skin. Gutti Ka Tel is high in antioxidants as well as vitamins A, E, and C. It has a nutty scent that isn’t as long-lasting as its hydrating effects.
Use The Coconut People‘s ‘Coconut & Coffee Body Scrub’ to get rid of the wear and tear on your body after a hard day’s grind. The richness of coffee beans mixed with the wholesome care of coconut exfoliates dead cells and re-energizes the texture and tone of your skin.
This 100% pure and organic cold-pressed Castor Carrier oil is obtained by pressing the castor seeds. It is rich in essential fatty acids, minerals and vitamin E. It controls hair fall, deeply conditions dry and damaged hair, helps retain the natural moisture of the hair and revives hair follicles for better hair growth.
A hydrating cleanser and conditioner infused with Aloe Vera, Green Tea, and Neem, Khadi Natural hair cleanser & Conditioner Intense Cleanse Pack aids in gently cleansing dirt and eliminating oil from the scalp. It also helps to strengthen hair follicles by making hair smooth and voluminous. It also helps to maintain the scalp healthy since it contains antibacterial and cooling agents that relieve irritation on the scalp. Its Vitamin E concentration aids in the nourishment of the scalp. This product is well worth the money.
This ‘Intensive Hair Therapy Oil’ is Ayurvedic hair oil, prepared with aromatic and medicinal Curry Leaves and Hibiscus, and it is an excellent remedy for hair loss and premature greying. It gives deep nourishment to the hair, encourages hair growth, and makes it lustrous and strong from the roots with a mix of potent nutrients such as Bhringraj, Triphala, Brahmi, Nagarmotha, and Methi Seeds soaked in oils of Sesame, Coconut, Almond, and Mustard.
This is a fab natural face pack from VAADI Herbals that is a skin brightening treatment that also reduces skin blemishes and removes skin pigmentation spots.
