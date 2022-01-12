Introducing ice globes, the coolest new beauty must-have for 2022

Skincare has moved to the top of beauty routines since the outbreak of the pandemic, creating a flood of new beauty fads. Following natural skincare products and practices from Japan and Korea, ice globes are developing as a new beauty trend as we approach 2022 – and they’re already proving popular among GenZ.

Are ice globes the new beauty fad?

Throughout 2021, social networks were invaded by new beauty practices devoted exclusively to skincare. And it appears that anything and everything is permissible when it comes to achieving healthy, naturally glowing skin without the need for multiple layers of makeup. TikTokers have been champions in the subject all year, doubling down on innovation to offer fresh solutions – often reinventing age-old practices – to tackle redness, dullness, and other imperfections.

Benefits of cold

If there’s one thing that stands out, it’s ice and leveraging the forces of cold to garner millions of views on social media. Skin-icing, frozen cucumber, rice water, and frozen beauty blenders were among the top beauty hacks of 2021, while cryolipolysis (fat freezing) has become one of the most popular cosmetic procedures. This icy wave has undoubtedly inspired some individuals, opening the door for new cosmetic tools and tactics that may soon become must-haves. This is undoubtedly the case of ice globes, the new skincare trend to try in early 2022.

What exactly is an ice globe

An ice globe is a fairly basic tool that, as the name implies, consists of two globes that are filled with water and placed in the refrigerator or freezer before being used to the face for a massage on dry skin or after applying a cream or serum. They are said to relieve skin irritation, decrease inflammation and blemishes, and even reduce dark circles and bags. Their benefits are therefore similar to those of skin-icing, which only requires an ice cube, but without the discomfort of directly applying ice to the skin.

On TikTok, the trend has been growing for many weeks, with over a million views for the #iceglobe hashtag and over nine million views and counting for #iceglobes. And this is only the start. Overall, ice globes are part of a larger phenomenon that entails drawing on nature’s resources – often the most basic – to achieve healthy, perfect skin. And what better method to do so than with water, an age-old beauty tonic that is (virtually) free of charge?

Hop on the trend and buy one of our favourites from the lot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houseofbeauty-HolisticSkincare (@houseofbeautyindia)

A facial massage with the HOB Ice Globes is a calming and cooling experience that improves blood circulation and oxygenation to the face, as well as shrinking pores, healing, and renewing skin. These miraculous maracas, made of superior quality glass and snuggled in a specially designed box, are an excellent skincare travel companion and will help you wave goodbye to dull, lifeless skin.

Buy Here

Treat yourself to a relaxing ice massage with these Envilife ice globes, which stimulate and exercise face nerves and muscles, tighten your skin, enhance blood circulation, and assist in the removal of fine wrinkles, restoring its vivid and bright radiance. It also helps to postpone the appearance of wrinkles by keeping the skin moisturised and sealing in moisture. They are an affordable addition to your skincare routine.

Buy Here

With the Nykaa Facial Ice Globes, you can freeze away any muscular tension and give your skin the ultimate soothing facial. It promises to rapidly de-puff, tighten, and give your skin a natural shine thanks to its skin icing properties. Roll these cooling wands over your face gently to get healthy, beautiful skin.

Buy Here

Who doesn’t need a deep face lifting massage to ease facial tension after a long day at work? Icy, enjoyable, and beneficial to your skin? We’re definitely referring to Dot and Key’s Ice Globes! Know what makes it so fun and relaxing: Relaxes facial muscles, reduces acne, soothes sunburned or irritated skin, aids in makeup setting, and increases blood circulation.

Buy Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRA PRA KART (@praprakart)

An Ice Globe is a revolutionary masterpiece in the realm of beauty that is ideal for achieving healthy, glowy, and radiant skin. The most fascinating aspect of Pra Pra Kart’s ice globes is that they are available in a single and set of two ice globes at a reasonable price. So, kick-start your blood circulation and get a radiant glow with these ice globes.

Buy Here

All Images: Courtesy Brands and Shutterstock