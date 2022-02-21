Is fragrance in skincare products really that bad? We find out

From foundations to moisturisers to cleansers and serums, fragrances may be found in many beauty products. Sure, they might make skincare smell delicious enough to eat, but how good are they for the skin? Here, all the questions about fragrance in skincare are answered.

Indulging the skin in a dreamy scented toner or moisturiser seems like an essential part of the self-care regime experience. Scented beauty products are a part of the luxury experience for most people and influence their purchasing decisions.

Still, skincare isn’t a one-size-fits-all strategy, and some people react strongly to any scents in their personal care products — but it comes down to far more than simply personal preferences. Fragrances, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, are the leading cause of allergic reactions on the skin, affecting around 1% of the general population. Before delving into whether it’s harmful or not, let’s learn more about the subject.

The two types of fragrance

Synthetic

Essentially, the synthetic scent is created in a lab. According to experts, fragrances can be fully synthetic or semi-synthetic, which means that just a percentage of the ingredients are synthetic and the rest are natural. One of the main reasons a brand may choose to employ a synthetic scent is because it lasts much longer than a natural fragrance. Natural scent has a shelf life of one to two years, but synthetic fragrance has a shelf life of five years. Given that synthetic-fragranced products may last longer, it’s critical to carefully verify the expiration dates of skincare before using it.

Natural

These scents come from a natural source, such as lavender or lemon. Natural scents are not created in a lab; they are taken from their natural source. In contrast to synthetic scent, there is just one form of natural fragrance, and that is all-natural. While the natural scent may not last as long as synthetic fragrance, a key advantage of natural fragrance is the lack of mystery, as the main issue with fragrance in skincare is a lack of transparency.

Why are skincare products fragranced?

Typically, fragrances are used to mask the smell of other ingredients or to make the product smell nicer so that it may be marketed accordingly. A product that smells “pleasant” usually has an allure to it. While we appear to be moving towards a more fragrance-conscious society, there is still a large market for individuals who buy a product based only on its aroma. Using a pleasant-smelling product can improve the whole experience. Similarly, certain fragrances may be nostalgic, comforting, or even help feel cleaner. They are used to stimulate all of the senses and put the consumer in that feel-good mood.

How to find out if you have a fragrance allergy?

The most basic thing you can do is proceed with care when introducing new products to your skincare routine. Experts advise their clients, particularly those new to skincare, to determine if they have a fragrance allergy by either seeing an allergist to get tested for probable triggers or performing a patch test before using new products. Apply a little bit of a product behind your ear or the inside of your arm to do a patch test since these areas are particularly sensitive. If people with sensitive skin are irritated by fragrances, experts recommend using calming and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera and panthenol.

Are “clean fragrances” a safer option?

According to Dr Camille H-Verovic, New York dermatologist and founder of scalp treatment brand Girl + Hair, “there isn’t a consistent definition of ‘clean fragrance.’’ Concepts like clean fragrance and clean beauty are labels that the skincare industry introduced to convey the idea that the fragrance in the product is free of harmful chemicals.

In reality, consumers should be aware that there are no standardised or regulatory guidelines in place to certify the term “clean fragrance” as an official, trustworthy cosmetic label. When it comes to recognising potentially irritating fragrances as preservatives in skincare, the consumer must still do their research.

However, If you are allergic to any form of fragrance (whether that is synthetic or natural), you should avoid using fragrance in your skincare routine and instead use a fragrance-free one.

The final takeaway

If you’re still uncertain about whether or not you want to use fragrance in your skincare, start with these simple tips. Any product intended for use on the face, neck, or eyes should be as fragrance-free as possible. It’s not such a terrible thing to have fragrances in your body products if they’re used to less sensitive skin. Neck and eye skin are thinner and sensitive to fragrances.

Because everyone has different and unique skin, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for what ingredients work and do not work for the skin. If you see your skin reacting negatively to a product and suspect it is due to the fragrance, it is best to speak with an allergist or dermatologist who can help determine the cause.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels