What is skin fasting? The ‘less is more’ skincare routine you should know about

Living in today’s world is a skincare junkie’s dream come true, thanks to the gazillion different products to choose from. However, skin fasting has also become increasingly popular in recent years. The verdict is out in this battle of “less is more”. But what exactly is skin fasting? Is this a new fad? Or a process worth trying? Read on to learn everything you need to know about skin fasting in this article.

Skin Fasting, the minimalist skincare trend

For some, morning and night skincare is a 20-step process, which occasionally makes us wonder: are we going too overboard with the products? Skin fasting is essentially a skincare routine detox.

What is Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting is the practice of taking a break from all of your current skincare products or routine to allow your skin to breathe, rest, and reset. In theory, it allows your skin to function naturally, as it was intended to, without the use of skincare products.

While the concept is simple, the methodology varies from person to person. There can be different levels of how much you eliminate and for how long, just like with food-related fasting. The theory is that by allowing your skin to rebuild its protective stratum corneum layer, you will encourage greater skin health and resilience. It can also be used to detect products that are causing skin irritation, breakouts, or other issues. Skin fasting does not have to be a complete elimination of your skincare products; instead, it can be as simple as phasing out one product at a time to see what works best for your skin type.

How to perform skin fasting?

Stop using all of your skincare products completely for a complete skin fast. There will be no toning, serum application, or anything else. It’s critical to pay attention to your skin throughout the process, which can last from a few days to a few weeks. Stick to the essentials, such as cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen. Because eliminating all products can potentially harm your skin, it’s important to keep a few basics in your skincare routine.

Who should try this skincare trend?

Anyone having difficulty with their daily skincare routine can benefit from a less severe form of skin fasting by eliminating one product at a time until the skin irritant is identified. Anyone, especially whose skin requires a reboot, can try skin fasting. It is especially useful for those with more blemishes, dryness, or irritation than usual.

Who should avoid this?

People with skin disorders such as eczema, uncontrolled acne, rosacea, melasma, or other skin disorders should avoid skin fasting. It is best to consult with your dermatologist or prescribing physician before discontinuing any prescription products you are currently using.

Skin fasting is ultimately successful on a case-by-case basis. The method is not one-size-fits-all, and listening to your skin in real-time is the safest way to proceed when testing skin fasting. If you want to give it a shot, experts advise removing one product at a time to see how your skin reacts. And you must always wear sunscreen; it is non-negotiable.

