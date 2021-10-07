Is Vitamin C the holy grail of skincare? (plus, 10 best products to invest in)

When it comes to skincare there are no instant ramifications but there are game-changing formulas that work like magic. Amongst them is Vitamin C, an ingredient that has gained popularity due to its immunity building and antioxidant properties.

While Vitamin C has been present in immunity-boosting food as well as skincare products, its monumental rise can be associated with the pandemic. According to reports, there has been a 70% spike in its usage as it’s considered a powerful barrier against viral infections. While Vitamin C has been present in skincare formulas for years now, its omnipresence can be felt everywhere — from racks of Sephora to carts on Nykaa.

Why Vitamin C?

This immunity building ingredient works wonders for the skin as it boosts collagen production, heals wounds, helps absorb iron, and improves skin’s texture. Keeping all these properties in mind, Vitamin C serums, face washes, and lotions have become the go-to products for skincare.

“Vitamin C is gaining popularity because of its antioxidant and photoprotective properties especially for Indian skin because we live in a tropical climate where are always exposed to UV radiation that leads to pigmentation on our skin type over the years. When you apply it before a sunscreen, it forms an extra layer of photoprotection,” shares Bengaluru-based cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Chytra V Anand.

Even though Vitamin C is said to be a no-hassle addition to any skincare routine, it is important to keep a few things in mind while using it. “It should be used with caution in people with active acne or breakouts and with rosacea as these skins can break outpost application, but it is suitable for most other skin types,” shares Dr Anand who is also the founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, chief formulator at Skin Q Beauty and a celebrity favourite. While Vitamin C serums are the most effective form of application, there are a host of new skincare products that are making waves with their fresh formulation and citrusy scents.