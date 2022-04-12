Take notes! Jennifer Lopez’s enviable skincare routine with no ‘special filters’

If you’re a Jennifer Lopez fan, you’ll know that the queen of glowing skin has a surprisingly simple morning skincare routine. Recently, she treated her Instagram followers to a full morning skincare routine that included products from her line as well as the affirmation cards she reads on a daily basis. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jennifer Lopez’s under 5-minute skincare routine

Back in July 2021, the JLo Beauty mogul presented her four-step regimen, which includes That Hit Single gel-cream cleanser, That JLo Glow serum, and That Big Screen moisturiser with broad-spectrum SPF, combining two of the most important aspects of any skincare regimen. Lopez’s last step—more of a suggestion—was to take one of her That Inner Love supplements, which claim to “fight the signs of ageing where they start.”

The fresh-faced star recently took to Instagram to update her fans on her morning skincare routine, which is still only four steps long and takes less than five minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She started off her routine, saying, “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don’t have any special filters on here, this is my face.”

Fans were quick to comment on her amazing skin, with one Instagram user posting, “She’s gonna outlive all of us #flawless” while another added, “You skin is brighter than my future.”

After cleansing, JLo then walked fans through her morning regimen, which includes an emphasis on inner beauty, too. “As you can see, no makeup yet. I should put myself together,” JLo said, sharing that she has a box of affirmation cards sitting outside her shower which she reads each morning

Then she begins her skincare routine after cleansing her face in the shower by nearly smothering her face with her favourite serum, which contains an “antioxidant-rich, 4-part olive blend of squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil, and leaf extract,” according to JLoBeauty.com.

“Putting on my serum as usual—morning and night. Vitamins for the face. I like to think of it like taking my vitamins first thing in the morning,” she explains in her Instagram video, letting the serum “soak in” and “tighten” before moving on to the most important step: the sunscreen.

With just around 40 seconds remaining in her routine, Lopez has replaced her supplements with her That Fresh Take eye cream, which she applies below her eyes as well as between her brows. “It’s always nice to have a little extra moisture around those places,” she says, adding that it also helps make sure your makeup doesn’t get “cakey.”

If you truly want to imitate Jennifer Lopez’s morning routine, you could try saying some affirmations in front of the mirror. JLo has a big box of these next to her shower! “I feed my mind first, my soul, with an affirmation,” she says. “Not looking at the phone yet, just setting myself up right for the day with the right intentions and right thoughts…being positive. And then the next thing: skincare.

Hero Image: Courtesy JLo Beauty; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@jlo