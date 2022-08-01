The best lip scrubs for that picture perfect pout

Everyone wants their lips to be soft, supple and naturally pink. And, for how they are one of the most defining features of our face, it is only fitting to desire for lips that are simply pout-perfect. This requires us to follow a proper lip care regimen that often gets neglected and overshadowed by elaborate skin care and hair care routines. So, it’s time to change that.
While you might be using lip balms throughout the day, your lip care routine should ideally start with exfoliating the lips using a lip scrub. And especially, if you have dark, pigmented lips.
What causes dark lips?
Much like skin tones, lip colours also vary from one person to another owing to the melanin content present in our skin. While less melanin production creates a lighter skin tone, a higher production means a darker skin tone. When our skin starts producing more melanin, it can lead to hyperpigmentation. And, it is a result of various factors.
One can develop extreme pigmentation on their lips due to high sun exposure, lip sucking, lack of hydration, allergic reactions to toothpaste or lip makeup products, vitamin deficiency, excess caffeine intake or chain smoking.
Benefits of using a lip scrub for dark lips
Exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub is one of the best ways to rid them of pigmentation. A lip scrub primarily cleans away all the dead skin cells from your lips to reveal a brighter and even-toned layer underneath. It not only sloughs off the dryness and flakiness from the lips but also moisturises and nourishes them while enhancing their softness and smoothness.
Using a lip scrub also helps in repairing the lip skin cells, which improves the overall health of your lips. Additionally, infusion of lightening agents like vitamin C and colour-lending components like beetroot or rose petals further boost the efficacy of such scrubs.
How to choose a lip scrub for dark lips?
While many people resort to using a homemade lip scrub to treat hyperpigmentation, making their own scrubs isn’t convenient for others, especially for people who’re always on-the-go. Hence, indulging in ones available in the market makes for the best choice. And to make it easier for you to find that one lip scrub for dark lips ideal for you, we’ve scouted out some of the top ones that you can choose from. However, before that, here’s how you can decide which one to pick.
1. Instead of harsh exfoliants that can further damage your lip skin, opt for gentle or natural exfoliants like citrus, coffee or sugar crystals.
2. Whether you opt for a DIY lip scrub or pick one from the market, always ensure that it has hydrating ingredients including coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E or almond oil in the formulation, since moisturisation is a key to healthy lips. For instance, the RAS Luxury Oils Lush Lips Scrub (Buy for Rs 472 at Amazon) is perfect at both conditioning and brightening the lips.
3. A scrub that’s meant for dark lips should also be enriched with lightening or bleaching agents like vitamin C, turmeric and cane sugar among others. You can try the Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Scrub (Buy Rs 350 at Amazon) enriched with the skin lightening properties of vitamin C and provitamin A.
4. Additionally, you can also opt for scrubs that are infused with ingredients that may further lend a beautiful tint to your lips like the Bella Vita Organic NicoLips Scrub (Buy for Rs 351 at Amazon), that has beetroot in its make. It is a natural bleaching agent that also leaves a pink tint on the lips.
Check out the best scrubs for dark lips available in the market
(Main Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: mCaffeine)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Enn Kandy Floss Tinted Lip Scrub
- Dot & Key Lip Polish Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
- Alanna Lemon Lip Scrub
- RAS Luxury Oils Lush Lips Conditioning Lip Scrub
- Khadi Essentials Rose Petals Dates Lip Scrub
- Bare Body Essentials Lip Scrub
- Milani Rose Sugar Lip Scrub
- Bella Vita Organic NicoLips Lip Brightening Scrub
- Just Herbs Ayurvedic Cardamom Lip Scrub
- Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Scrub
- mCaffeine Coffee Lip Scrub
Promising lips as soft as cotton is the all natural Enn Kandy Floss Lip Scrub for dark lips. It makes your lips smooth and leaves a velvety, pink tinted finish behind. It is formulated with ingredients like raw sugar, coconut oil, beeswax, vanilla oil, honey extract, sweet almond oil, kokum butter, soy lecithin and tocopherol vitamin E. It is cruelty free and chemical free.
Image: Courtesy Enn
Enriched with exfoliating sugar, healing almond oil and moisturising cocoa butter, the Dot & Key Lip Polish ensures a soft, smooth and even-toned pout. It washes away the dead skin cells, flakes and dry skin to reveal a healthy layer underneath. Made of real chocolate and peppermint oil, it is formulated without any harmful chemicals and is also dermatologically tested.
Image: Courtesy Dot & Key
3 /11
The Lemon Lip Scrub for dark lips by Alanna is rich in vitamin C that helps in lip lightening, tan removal and restoring the skin’s moisture. While it brightens the lips, the fine sugar granules aid in exfoliation and vegan waxes and butters provide hydration. It is dermatologically tested, vegan and cruelty free.
Image: Courtesy Alanna
With a blend of grapefruit and orange in its formulation, the Lush Lips lip scrub by RAS Luxury Oils works wonders for dry, dark and cracked lip skin. While the sucrose helps in gently detoxing and sloughing off the dead skin cells, the nourishing butters, oil and grapefruit lends you soft kissable lips. Additionally, the sweet orange oil helps in brightening and reducing discolouration.
Image: Courtesy RAS Luxury Oils
A good lip scrub for dark lips by Khadi Essentials, this conditioning and polishing goodness takes care of all your lips perfectly. From gently yet effectively scrubbing the lips to reducing pigmentation and hydrating them, this scrub does it all. With the power of rose petals, cocoa butter, vitamin E, coconut oil and dates in its makes, this lip scrub ensures optimal lip health.
Image: Courtesy Khadi Essentials
The Bare Body Essentials Lip Scrub is one of the best lip scrubs for dark lips that also feel dry and chapped all the time. It is formulated with natural ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil, beeswax, argan oil, vitamin E, olive oil, petroleum jelly and exfoliating beads. It repairs and restores the lips to their natural tone while ensuring that they feel soft and supple all the time.
Image: Courtesy Bare Body Essentials
The petal-powdered Rose Sugar Lip scrub by Milani works instantly to reveal supple lips. It has a natural sugar crystal-based formula that gently scrubs away flaky and dry lips to leave them feeling nourished and looking even toned. It is also infused with coconut oil, argan oil and rosehip oil that aid in delivering hydration to the lips. It’s vegan and cruelty free.
Image: Courtesy Milani
A lip brightening, nourishing and repairing lip scrub that has Ayurveda-inspired blend of natural ingredients, the NicoLips Scrub by Bella Vita Organics should definitely be on your wishlist. It has walnut, beetroot and vitamin E in its formulation that together exfoliate, nourish, hydrate and lighten the lips. The scrub also has a comfortable and soothing effect on the skin. It is one of the best natural lip scrubs for dark lips that’s also cruelty free and dermatologically tested.
Image: Courtesy Bella Vita Organic
The Cardamom Lip Scrub by Just Herbs is a great pick for dull, dry, chapped and pigmented lips. It’s an Ayurvedic scrub that has a blend of herbs like gotu kola and liquorice that fight discolouration and revitalise the lip skin. It is further enriched with walnut shell granules, mango butter, vrikshamla butter and cold-pressed oils of sesame, coconut and sweet almond. Together, these ingredients work towards exfoliating and conditioning your lips while reducing pigmentation.
Image: Courtesy Just Herbs
The Juicy Chemistry Organic Lip Scrub for dark lips gently scrubs your lips and leaves them feeling nourished and hydrated. Its ingredients include blood orange oil, rosehip oil, sucrose, shea butter, sweet almond oil, beeswax, apricot kernel oil and vitamin E. Owing to its high vitamin C and provitamin A content, the scrub aids in reducing pigmentation and lightening the lips.
Image: Courtesy Juicy Chemistry
11 /11
The Coffee Lip Scrub by mCaffeine cures chapped lips, exfoliates and reduces pigmentation owing to its blend of natural cane sugar, cold-pressed coconut oil and coffee grinds. It is 100 percent vegan, cruelty free and has an ensnaring coffee aroma that’s literally rejuvenating.
Image: Courtesy mCaffeine
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, turmeric acts as a great lightening ingredient that helps in reducing discolouration and gives an even-tone.
Answer: Yes, exfoliating your lips with a sugar scrub not only clears them from unwanted dead skin and impurities but it can also lighten them.
Answer: Yes, aloe vera contains a component called aloesin that’s known to inhibit the production of melanin in the skin, in turn controlling pigmentation.
Answer: You can exfoliate your lips using a lip scrub. Simply scoop out a small amount of the scrub and massage your lips with it in gentle circular motions for two to three minutes. Rinse it off after a minute and apply a hydrating lip balm on top. Do not exfoliate more than twice or thrice a week.