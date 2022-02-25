Our favourite made-in-India moisturisers for glowing and happy skin

This summer, we’re looking to pare down our skincare essentials and saying goodbye to that 10-step routine, multiple serums, and those ‘extra’ products like toners and mists. That means fewer products to protect the skin barrier for glowing skin and adding a layer of goodness to hydrate and moisturise your skin. We’re talking about the only invincible and irreplaceable product in your routine — moisturisers.
Over the years, Indian labels have slowly created some great creams and moisturisers that are not only rich, hydrating, and packed with intense ingredients but also create world-class, high-performance formulas.
We picked out the 20 best moisturisers that can keep your skin happy always.
(Featured and image credit: Courtesy ANTONI SHKRABA/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- SKOG Cloudberry, Sea Lettuce Hydrating Cream
- Vaunt Barrier Boost Face Formula
- Minimalist 3% Sepicalm Face Moisturiser
- Ilana All-time Moisturiser
- ENN Brightening Day Cream with SPF-50
- Neemli Hyaluronic & Oat Amino Acid Moisturiser
- Indulgeo Essentials Aqua Gold 24k Gold Premium Moisture Gel
- Re’equil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser
- Perenne Radiance Day Cream
- Biotique Bio Coconut Whitening & Brightening Cream
- Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Face Cream
- Juicy Chemistry Hand & Foot Cream
- Sheth's 5.5% Vitamin E & Ginseng Moisturising Cream
- MamaEarth Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser
- Just Herbs Ayurvedic Nosun Moisturising Sun Protection Gel
- Khadi Essentials Ayurvedic Pure Aloe Vera Face Gel
- Shae Honeycomb Healing Salve for Dry Skin
- Plum E-Luminence Deep Moisturising Creme
- Seer Secrets Phyto-Active Face Defense Cream
- Paul Penders 24 Hours Moisturiser
New-age label SKÖG has been creating some great formulas, and the Cloudberry / Sea Lettuce Hydrating Cream is a lightweight formulation that offers a killer radiance alongside intense hydration.
This one is quite popular among Instagram influencers in India. There is the Ceramide Complex CLR – K that is known to protect the skin barrier while Bio – Peptides and Amino Acids, Niacinamide, and Bakuchiol each add to firmness, glow, and take care of fine lines.
The most budget-friendly option in India, this lightweight moisturiser comes with sepicalm and polyglutamic acid; both calm the skin, hydrate it, and give it the much-needed nourishment.
If you thought it’s just another moisturiser, you are in for a surprise. The intensely hydrating cream contains Hyaluronic Acid and aloe extracts, so expect a huge moisture boost to your skin.
Powered by rice, this one-of-a-kind moisturiser is light, non-greasy, and vegan and adds a smooth layer onto your skin, giving it that brightness and radiance in a jiffy. It’s non-sticky and comes with SPF too, making it suitable for all skin types.
It’s a well-known product in the market. The Neemli moisturiser is perfect for the Indian weather given that it is lightweight and easy on the skin. It sinks into your skin, giving it a smooth and soft texture and is non-comedogenic.
A unique formula, this gel is infused with 24K gold flakes and not only adds radiance but gives your skin a moisture boost. There are some great ingredients at play — aloe vera, cucumber, and green apple — all of which are soothing, moisturising, and calming.
The best Ceramide Cream in the market, this humble moisturiser is all about giving you hydration and replenishing the natural lipids lost from exposure to harsh environmental factors. It’s great for dull, dry, and dehydrated skin.
Kakadu plum, a rich source of vitamin C and Alpha Arbutin, makes this cream a winner when it comes to hyperpigmentation. It also prevents ageing and gives you an even skin tone. It contains cranberry extract for cell regeneration and cell activation, too.
Bid goodbye to those annoying spots and blemishes on your face with Biotique Bio Coconut Whitening & Brightening Cream. The coconut extract in the product acts as a brightening and whitening agent, the manjistha root helps reduce scars, and the lemon leaves reduce the oil secretion.
This cream also contains almond extracts that are popular for their anti-ageing properties and nourish your skin.
Dive into the world of Ayurveda with Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Face Cream. The perfect ancient skin treatment is one of the best options suitable for all skin types. This face cream contains natural ingredients like costus, known to treat skin rash, cardamom that holds anti-inflammatory properties, and aloe vera that provides cooling effects.
It also has olive oil that gives you the required nourishment, coconut oil that carries anti-ageing benefits, and sesame oil works as a natural moisturiser. So, this is a must-have product to get flawless skin and reduce the signs of ageing.
Keep your skin happy and lively with Juicy Chemistry Hand & Foot Cream. It is a handmade product, containing kokum that keeps your skin smooth and moisturised, hazelnut oil that gets you the requisite nourishment, and myrrh that rejuvenates your skin and promotes healing.
Additionally, this skincare product has no artificial fragrances, no added colours, and is GMO-free.
Enjoy the antioxidant properties of vitamin E and the healing power of ginseng clubbed with the nourishing benefits of wheat and oats sugar in this product. Dr. Sheth’s 5.5% Vitamin E & Ginseng Moisturising Cream helps you get hydrated and rejuvenated skin in no time. A bonus is that it’s a vegan product and safe for pregnant women.
Tested by skin experts, MamaEarth Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser comes with the hydrating effects of vitamin C and the cooling nature of aloe vera water.
While the benefits of shea butter help those who struggle with dryness, vitamin B3+ strengthens the skin. Get this face moisturiser today.
This gel-based sunscreen feels light on your skin and shields you against the harmful UVA-UVB rays. While it moisturises your skin, this Just Herbs product is best for those who have oily or combination skin type.
So, how does it work? The jojoba in this product is known to treat innumerable skin conditions from dryness to acne issues and the wheatgerm added helps to treat dry skin and reduce dark spots and inflammation.
It is a multipurpose product containing lychee extracts that helps reduce signs of ageing and boosts blood circulation while ashwagandha promotes healing of skin cells and hair follicles. It also includes mulethi, which has anti-inflammatory properties, green apple that minimises skin cell damage, and aloe vera, known to soothe the skin.
Get shiny thriving hair and healthy, clear skin with this gel-based product. In short, this is the ultimate knight in shining armour for your skin and hair.
The Shae honeycomb healing salve is a haven for those dealing with dry skin. The star ingredients of this product are almond oil (reduce any puffiness around your eyes), grapeseed oil (prevents acne outbreaks and make your skin tone even), coconut oil (known as one of the best natural moisturisers).
The other key ingredients include shea butter (conditions and provides soothing effects), cocoa butter (builds an extra barrier for your skin, protecting it against the harsh environment), beeswax (which helps your skin to retain the moisture), ylang-ylang (boosts oil secretion), rosemary (decreases puffiness and has healing properties), essential oils (helps treat various skin issues), and vitamin E (known for reducing chances of skin damage).
Additionally, use it to pamper your hands and feet with an overnight skincare routine.
It is a vegan product that provides deep nourishment and moisturisation for your skin. Be it normal skin or oily or dry skin, Plum E-Luminence Deep Moisturising Creme that contains no parabens works like magic for all skin types.
Use this product empowered with vitamin E that gives you the right amount of hydration, red clover flowers that soothes your skin and white willow bark extracts that help in rejuvenation.
A 100% natural, animal cruelty-free cream that will keep your skin happy and healthy. How? The noni, guggul-soy phytosterol guggul present in this cream tightens your skin, removes ageing spots from your face, treats acne and any skin-related issues, and acts as a brightening agent.
Retain the youthfulness of your skin with this product.
This is another gel-based moisturiser that is perfect for those struggling with oily skin troubles. Packed with the goodness of vitamins, Paul Penders 24 Hours Moisturiser keeps your skin smooth and rejuvenated.
The key ingredients include coconut extract, which is known to treat dry skin, and aloe vera leaf extract, which is popular for its cooling and moisturising effects.
Frequently asked questions:
How are homegrown skincare products different?
While the world is obsessed with internationally popular skincare products, what separates homegrown skincare products from the rest is the integration of Ayurveda, something that has been practised for thousands of years in India.
Not only this, homegrown products are produced, tried, and tested as per the Indian skin texture and type.
What are the key ingredients in homegrown moisturisers?
Some of the essential ingredients used in homegrown moisturisers that can give you radiant skin are coconut oil, aloe vera gel, olive oil, rose water, and essential oils.
What are the top ayurvedic brands?
The top ayurvedic brands include Khadi Natural, Roopmantra, Himalaya, Forest Essentials, Juicy chemistry, Just herbs, and Vedix.