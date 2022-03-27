Pack seasonal goodness with these 10 mango-based beauty products

Summer is officially here, and so is the mango season. Besides your diet, incorporate the seasonal goodness into your skincare regime with these mango-based beauty products.
Best mango-beauty products to try right now
The powerful fruit enzymes in mango clarify and moisturise, remove dead skin cells and dullness, and beta carotene revitalises your skin, restoring its youthfulness. All of this makes it a standout ingredient in beauty. If you wish to have healthier, younger-looking skin and hair this summer, you might want to add these incredible mango-based products to your shopping cart right now.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Face Shop Mango Seed Moisturizing Butter
- fresh Sugar Mango Hydrating Lip Balm
- Briogeo Superfood Mango + Cherry Superfoods Hair Pack
- The Body Shop Mango Sustainable Body Yogurt
- Himalayan Origins Conditioner Bar with Mango Butter & Argan Oil
- Anatomicals Mango & Papaya Body Lotion
- Tree Hut Tropical Mango Shea Sugar Scrub
- Yves Rocher Perfumed Mist Body & Hair with Mango & Coriander
- Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Mango Soap
- Sephora Collection Mango Hand Mask
A rich, extremely nourishing formula with mango and mango seed extracts that provide 48 hours of hydration. Aside from the star ingredient – mango butter – your skin is also treated to Hyaluronic Acid, Sunflower Seed, and Adenosine, which counteract dullness, ageing, and flakiness to offer you the healthiest skin ever. Sensitive skin types need not be concerned since this product is devoid of parabens, paraffins, colourants, and talc.
What could be better than an ultra-hydrating lip balm? Of course, a delicious ultra-hydrating lip balm! This delicious, melting texture is a delectable flavour called ‘Sugar Mango,’ and it is richer than your favourite dessert. This nourishing mango lip balm is crammed with sugar – a natural humectant – plus a concoction of skin-softening oils including apricot kernel, blackcurrant seed, and grapeseed that offer up to 24-hours of moisture to dry, thirsty, rough-looking lips. Vitamin E, which is nourishing, offers conditioning power while defending against hazardous environmental aggressors.
The Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner are designed to revitalise dull, dry tresses and hydrate your hair as they simultaneously control oil production. Free from silicones and sulphates but packed with vitamins and minerals (think: papaya enzymes, cherry extract and mango extract), these vegan and cruelty-free formulas are here to help you unlock refreshed, sleek and healthy-looking hair.
This rich yet lightweight gel-cream lotion is enriched with Mango Juice and Organic Almond Milk to provide powerful, 48-hour hydration and radiance. Use this mango body yoghurt on damp skin after showering, and enjoy the rest of the day basking in the glorious glow of mango goodness.
Mango butter and Argan oil conditioner bar gently nourish your hair, leaving lustrous and soft hair you’ll want to run your hands over. This bar will help reverse the damage caused by years of chemical treatments and environmental stress on the hair.
This body moisturiser is quick to absorb, conditions, and results in smooth skin that avoids dryness thanks to the freshness of mango and papaya extract. It hydrates the skin and locks in moisture.
Tropical Mango Scrub is a fantastic exfoliator enriched with Mango puree, Evening Primrose Oil, Avocado Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, and Shea Butter. This mango scrub is a skin nutrient powerhouse that fights ageing, dryness, dullness, and damage. It also stimulates collagen formation, healing scarring and UV damage.
This lightly fragrant mist is ideal for spraying on your body and hair. To boost your vitality, botanical beauty specialists created a scented mist with coriander essential oil and mango extract. This mixture comprises more than 96 percent natural components. It is made entirely of botanical alcohol and is vegan and devoid of colourants.
A natural source of Vitamins A and C, mango helps regulate sebum, protect against sun damage, and reduce signs of ageing such as lines and wrinkles. The exfoliating qualities of the extract will also help to remove dead skin, dirt, and pollutants. While mango soap is suitable for all skin types, its balancing and moisturising characteristics make it particularly useful for dry or oily skin.
Their hand masks are unbelievably excellent at rapidly healing parched, dry hands. What’s their secret? Super-ingredients that are chosen to meet the unique demands of your hands’ skin. Mango butter is derived from the fruit’s pit. It contains a lot of fatty acids, which help to nourish and restore dry skin!
All Images: Courtesy Unsplash