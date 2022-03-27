Pack seasonal goodness with these 10 mango-based beauty products

Summer is officially here, and so is the mango season. Besides your diet, incorporate the seasonal goodness into your skincare regime with these mango-based beauty products.

Best mango-beauty products to try right now

The powerful fruit enzymes in mango clarify and moisturise, remove dead skin cells and dullness, and beta carotene revitalises your skin, restoring its youthfulness. All of this makes it a standout ingredient in beauty. If you wish to have healthier, younger-looking skin and hair this summer, you might want to add these incredible mango-based products to your shopping cart right now.