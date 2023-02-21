Marine skincare ingredients are making waves in the skincare industry

The riches of the sea are making waves in the cosmetics industry, and for good reason. Seaweed, oysters, and, more simply, seawater have numerous skin benefits. Marine active ingredients have many benefits, including hydration, firmness, radiance, protection, and regeneration. Read on to know everything about these marine skincare ingredients.

Clean beauty and men’s beauty will be major focus areas for the cosmetics industry in 2023. However, this should not prevent the emergence of new trends, or micro-trends, whether driven by social media or the search for new ingredients that are more environment and skin-friendly. This is the case with marine skincare ingredients, which are the new favourites of skincare brands due to their high hydrating and anti-aging potential. As a result, seaweed, seawater, and oysters are more popular than ever right now.

Marine skincare is making waves in the cosmetics industry

Seaweed

It’s used in salads, wrapped around sushi rolls, and as a snack chip. But did you know that seaweed, a marine skincare ingredient, can be extremely beneficial to your skin? With over 30,000 known seaweed species in the ocean, this powerful plant is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and proteins, all of which are beneficial to the skin. Because there are so many different types of seaweed, it can be used in a wide range of skincare and cosmetic products, including cleansers, toners, moisturisers, serums, and masks, as well as cosmetics such as powder and lipgloss.

Benefits of Seaweed in skincare

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Seaweeds, such as Laminaria Digitata, are a potentially rich source of amino acids (such as glycine) and natural antioxidants (such as vitamin C), which promote collagen production and give the appearance of plumper, more youthful-looking skin.

Exfoliates dead skin cells

Experts believe that the detoxifying properties of Corallina officinalis (a red seaweed that forms calcium carbonate) help in the gentle removal of dead, loose skin cells from the skin’s surface.

Controls oil production

Some seaweed has been proven to reduce oil production, while others have been shown to reduce the bacteria involved in acne formation, making it a potential anti-acne ingredient.

Brightens the skin

Seaweed can help with dark spots by influencing pigment formation or pigment transport in the skin.

Moisturises the skin

Not only does seaweed include vital fatty acids, which help to maintain our skin’s barrier, but it’s also high in polysaccharides like alginic acid, which help to trap moisture into our skin.

Soothe skin inflammation

Acne and rosacea are two skin diseases that can benefit from the use of seaweed. It contains natural minerals including magnesium and zinc, which have been shown to help alleviate the look of redness in sensitive and hypersensitive skin. It also protects the skin from the environment by forming a protective barrier.

Seawater

People frequently avoid eating salt. It might induce bloating and increase blood pressure. Yet, salt may do wonders for your skin. Salt water is now used in a variety of goods, including bath soaks and skincare treatments. It has emerged as a fantastic natural ingredient that people vouch for.

Benefits of Seawater in skincare

May eliminate acne

The salt in salt water contains antibacterial properties that may help in the battle against this acne-causing bacteria. Salt water is claimed to absorb bacteria on the skin, unclog pores, and shrink them. It is also said to help cleanse your skin, prevent acne breakouts, and keep your dermis healthy in general.

Acts as a facial toner

Salt water is a fantastic face toner. Applying salt water on your skin shrinks pores and eliminates oil from them, leaving your skin feeling refreshed.

Anti-Dandruff Treatment

You don’t have to limit yourself to using salt water on your face; you can also use it on your hair. For a healthy scalp, use salt water to loosen and eliminate dandruff while also boosting blood circulation. Moreover, sea salt increases circulation and removes dandruff flakes, which helps in the prevention of fungal growth by absorbing excess oil and moisture. There are scrubs available, but if all you have is some salt and shampoo, you can make your own scrub. Massage the scalp lightly with your fingertips before washing your hair with cold water.

Rejuvenating Scrub

If you don’t have sensitive skin and want to achieve smoother skin, add sea salt to your skincare routine. One of the skin benefits of salt water is that it promotes skin cell turnover, allowing you to attain a smoother skin texture.

Oyster

Oyster-based cosmetics. The idea may sound far-fetched, yet this delectable mollusc is supposed to offer a thousand and one skin benefits. The precious shellfish, in the form of shell powder or oyster extract, has mattifying, exfoliating, and remineralising effects, as well as anti-aging characteristics that combat wrinkles and sagging skin. This is due to the high concentration of marine minerals and trace elements in it.

Companies use every part of the oyster, from the meat to the shell, leaving no stone untouched. It has a wide range of characteristics, including anti-aging, purifying, remineralising, and cleansing. There aren’t many grey places in this. By itself, the oyster may perform a range of tasks in your bathroom, proving to be vital for skin, hair, and even dental health.

In powdered formulas

Natural cosmetics company Perlucine is a brand that has embraced the benefits of the oyster, specifically the shell of the white oyster. Oyster shells are harvested by hand on the beaches of Brittany, France, and thoroughly cleaned before being ground into powder to enrich the formulae of various products ranging from facial cleansing powder to body scrubs, handmade soaps, shampoo powder, and even powdered toothpaste.

It has several benefits like as mattifying skin, adding volume and lustre to hair, removing dead skin cells and flaws, and even adding brightness to the dullest of complexions.

As an extract

Meanwhile, the French brand Edulis has created a line of cosmetics formulated with proprietary oyster oil extracts encapsulated in clay to take use of the mollusk’s unique characteristics all day. They extracted nourishing and stimulating natural active components for a firmer, fresher feel and an immediate tightening action that is safe for skin.

