Best moisturizers with SPF for hydration and sun protection in a single step

Do you often forget to wear sunscreen when in a rush every morning? Does using sun protection seem like a tedious additional beauty step that you usually end up giving a miss? Looking for a solution that can shorten your morning beauty routine while ensuring adequate sun protection? If yes, it’s time you get your hands on a moisturizer with SPF.

Moisturizers with SPF are basically your everyday moisturizers that double up as sunscreen, owing to the presence of SPF filters in their formulations. They not only hydrate your skin but also protect it from harmful UV rays. They make for a perfect skin care pick not just for people who don’t use SPF at all but also for anyone in general. After all, there’s no such thing as too much sun protection. And while you might be wearing your sunscreen every single day and constantly re-applying it, a little extra SPF does not harm.

Benefits of moisturizers with SPF

A moisturizer with SPF is a hybrid skincare product that combines two of the most important needs of our skin — hydration and sun protection. Besides simplifying our morning skin care routine, it also ensures that our skin reaps all the benefits of a moisturizer and sunscreen in one go. It is also a great option for people who’re always on the go and do not have time for multiple skin care steps. Additionally, if layering different skincare products makes your skin feel greasy and heavily loaded, using a moisturizer with SPF will combine two steps into one and make room for comfort.

How to choose the best moisturizer with SPF

Your search for any skincare product should always begin with assessing your skin type. Using a beauty product that’s not meant for your skin type can have adverse effects on your skin’s health. Furthermore, your moisturizer should have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that ensure long-lasting nourishment. Other beneficial components to look for include ceramides, vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe vera and niacinamide. For instance, the St. Botanica Moisturizer (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 584) is a wholesome blend of essential ingredients that have a great effect on the health of the skin.

The SPF number also matters. If you’re looking to wear your moisturizer with SPF as it is without any additional layer of sunscreen, then look for an SPF that’s 30 or above. Anything below that would require you to top it off with your usual sunscreen. More so, try choosing a product that offers broad-spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays. You can try the Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Moisturizer (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 5,015) as it’s formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 50.

Check out the best moisturizers with SPF for a simplified skin care routine

(Main Image Courtesy: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Lotus Herbals)