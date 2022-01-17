Neha Dhupia on motherhood and the magic of good skin

As the newly appointed brand ambassador for Dermalogica, Neha Dhupia on walking the tight rope between work, motherhood and great skin.

We caught up with the actor on how she manages to juggle multiple roles and still have natural, glowing skin. It’s a balancing act between catching some extra zzzs, keeping yourself and skin hydrated, and lastly believing that beauty stems from within.

Neha Dhupia on the demanding roles of a mother and her skincare go-tos

Tell us a little more about your association with Dermalogica? And how the brand fits into your idea of beauty.

Dermalogica has been with me for over 15 years through lights, camera, action… and two kids! The brand’s skincare products have saved my skin and seen me through arc lights and the unforgiving lens of the camera, so it is now a privilege to represent the brand as India’s first-ever ambassador. I love that the brand promotes skin health, and empowers women and men to feel good in their own skin. Honestly, this association feels serendipitous to me.

What’s your idea of beauty? Is there a definition you live by?

For me, beauty is health and happiness. If you’re healthy and happy from within, you will radiate beauty. And this is why I’m so proud of my association with Dermalogica. The brand focuses on skin health instead of external aesthetics, and it’s what’s kept my skin going all these years.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

Cleanse + Exfoliate + Tone + Moisturise + SPF is #myproskinroutine. I begin with a double cleaning that includes an oil-based Precleanse followed by a Special Cleansing Gel for a thorough clean. My next step is to exfoliate. The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant is my favourite. It exfoliates my skin thoroughly without leaving it stripped or dry. The Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner, which is a lightweight, hydrating toner, brightens my skin throughout the day and is the next step in my routine. Then I apply the Skin Smoothing Cream to keep my skin moisturised before applying the Prisma Protect SPF 30 sunscreen. Sunscreen is an essential part of my skincare routine, and I reapply it every two to three hours for the best sun protection. In the PM, I use the Biolumin-C Serum with 3x Vitamin C instead of sunscreen. It brightens, firms, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles, to name a few benefits.

What are the makeup products you swear by?

The first must-have item is eyebrow mascara. Many people believe that defining your brows isn’t necessary when applying makeup. But, in my opinion, it should always be the first and final touch-up. Then there’s cheek tint, lip balm, and, believe it or not, under-eye concealer.

What is your daily skincare routine?

There would definitely be a lot of Dermalogica. I use the Daily Microfoliant, I also double cleanse with the Precleanse and then the Special Cleansing Gel and then moisturise with the Skin Smoothing Cream. To be honest, I am not saying all this because I am the brand ambassador; I have been using these products for as long as I can remember. After doing extensive research, these products were the first to come to mind when I thought of skin care.

Aside from these products, the second thing I incorporate into my daily routine is a lot of hydration. Sleep, which is currently a rare commodity with two babies, is the third must-have in my routine. A little bit of all three, namely skincare products, hydration, and sleep, not to mention the sun. Contrary to popular belief, the sun is beneficial to your skin when it is protected by sunscreen. This is my skin-care regimen.

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

My skin has been treated with a variety of homemade skincare remedies, particularly when I was younger, thanks to my mother and grandmother. While I appreciate the history and connection behind home remedies and cherish the fond memories I have from using them, I find well researched, science-backed skincare products, like my favourite Dermalogica ones, to be more effective, result-oriented, and efficient for my skin.

The hair care routine you follow?

I detangle and oil my hair before going to bed every once in a while. Detangling and brushing it out to ensure I do not have any breakage at night when I am sleeping is an important part of haircare. I use conditioning hair packs as much as I can and do not use too much heat on my hair. Although, with my profession, it’s hard to run away from it. But I oil my hair and make sure to wash it off. I do not keep oil on my hair for long spells because this attracts dust to the scalp leading to other hair issues. So, oiling, but only for a short time. Right now it’s very cute because I oil my daughter’s hair and she tries to reciprocate, which makes it super fun.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

Skinimalism is unquestionably my favourite; I was on board long before it became a fad. I like how it’s all about loving your skin in its natural state and letting it be the focus rather than hiding behind layers of makeup.

How do you keep yourself fit?

Fitness for me right now is simply to get back on my feet. I started walking when my baby was about 2 months old. Long walks are a great start for me to make sure I get back into fitness. However, one always skips the part where you need to be both physically and mentally fit. You must work on your mental fitness and channel your energy in the right direction, focusing on what your goals are and when you will begin to feel fit.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

I think the one thing that gets me exhausted are my kids but they are also the same reason I stay motivated throughout the day. Also, I love what I do so it keeps me going. And, I’m just looking forward to a lot more. Our business is so exciting, the ups and downs are a circular pattern. And this keeps me motivated professionally to just strive for more. Personally, the kids keep me so motivated, it’s just so wonderful to be home and come home to them.

Instagram accounts you follow for wellness and fitness?

Actually, you’d be surprised, I really follow a lot of what Angad (Bedi) puts out. He posts some really interesting Instagram stories about fitness, but we never have time to discuss them. I never ask him how he worked out today. I’m always inspired by his stories because he talks about his running time. I feel that I am gonna beat that eventually, not right now but slowly and surely, or at least get close. I follow my trainer Brinston Miranda, @rohitflowyoga, and a few other yoga instructors on Instagram. For fitness, I feel like I have really good fitness trainers and I stick to them on most days.

What’s your productivity plan? How do you maintain a work-life balance?

I don’t keep targets like that, but I think for me it’s just achieving small professional and personal goals. Like personally making sure everyone is happy, I am happy. Professionally, I have a few targets. With two kids at home, I feel like just getting everywhere on time is the start of a productivity plan. Work-life balance: I try not to overlap the two together. Even if I get less time with my kids, it needs to be a good concentrated time.

In the back of a child’s mind, strong independent parents raise strong independent children, and when they see us do it, they will understand. Much of it is done for them and for us.

It can be difficult to strike a balance at times. However, if you believe you are working too much, compensate by spending more time with your children. Also, delegate when working to ensure your children do not miss you too much. When it comes to your children, however, you must be completely present. There is no such thing as a fine balance, but one should be aware of when and where they are needed. In this industry, weekends are taken away by work, and weekdays are spent with our children. We try to strike a balance in both ways.

Talk us through your morning routine?

Every morning when I wake up, I drink a glass of water and begin my morning rituals. I splash water on my face, drink a cup of warm water, and then meditate for 20 minutes as part of my morning routine. Meditating allows me to align all of my thoughts and fills me with tremendous hope and contentment for the day ahead. Getting up early allows me to get a head start on the day and spend some quality time with myself before the madness begins.

What do you eat in a day to stay healthy?

I snack on healthier options and avoid sugar. I eat as much home-cooked food as I can from morning to evening. I try to cap it to no more than two or three outside meals per week. Of course, when I’m travelling, things are a little different. Hydration is extremely important. As far as food is concerned, my vice is tea and toast. I’m a complete fauji at heart. That butter toast is always an indulgence for me once in a while during tea time.

What do you do in your spare time?

I don’t have any spare time whatsoever, even now I am waiting to go upstairs to my daughter’s Christmas party. I am expressing milk in the car while answering these questions. So the concept of spare time is something that seems like a major throwback in my life.

What are you reading these days — a few books you can recommend?

Right now, tons and tons of children’s books for my daughter right now. And as far as my son is concerned, just showing him books and flashcards because he is so tiny.

All Images: Courtesy Neha Dhupia Instagram.