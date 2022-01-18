6 new skincare trends that’ll be everywhere in 2022

The year 2021 has been splendid for skincare trends. The mood board of the year has a major impact on the skincare trends that develop each year, such as skinimalism in 2021. Following the stressful events of 2021, 2022 will see more relaxing and eco-conscious trends. This year, our approach to beauty, particularly skincare, will be slightly different than in prior years. Here’s all you need to know.

In 2022, the way we approach skincare will be very different. Here are some of the industry’s most experienced experts’ predictions for the biggest, most innovative skincare trends to look out for in 2022.

Popular and unique skincare trends to look out for in 2022

Cryotherapy at home will continue to reign supreme

After spending a significant amount of time in lockdown with all salon doors closed, at-home skincare treatments have been a popular trend for quite some time now and will continue to do so in the future. Cryotherapy is one such at-home treatment.

The notion behind cryo-treatments, which are often performed in clinics, is similar to skin icing in that freezing temperatures cause our blood vessels to contract and tighten the pores, giving us a firmer and healthier appearance. You can use ice globes or items made especially for this therapy.

The rise of anti-stress over anti-ageing skincare

Stress generates an increase in the hormone cortisol, which has been linked to skin conditions such as acne, skin dryness, and wrinkles, according to a study. After a stressful year of navigating multiple lockdowns and adjustments to our routines, 2022 will see a massive shift from anti-ageing skincare to anti-stress skincare.

The goal of anti-stress skincare is to minimise inflammation induced by stress and restore the damaged skin barrier. There will also be a lot of use of Hyaluronic acid to soothe skin, potent antioxidants to protect, and peptides to stimulate collagen.

Souped-up SPF with blue light protection

Forget about pore-clogging creams and barely-there sprays. SPF mousse with blue light protection is the most recent innovation that is being improved to protect our skin not just from UV radiation but also from HEV (high-energy visible) light. There will be a rise in this new type of SPF product to protect us from blue light exposure given that we spend so much of our time in front of screens and digital devices. Furthermore, blue light has been linked to oxidative stress-induced skin problems such as premature ageing and hyperpigmentation. Get on board with the trend and go get your SPF mousses now.

The domination of waterless beauty

With the rising concerns about water shortages and the need for high-efficacy goods, more and more skincare products with waterless formulas are arriving on the market. Because there is no water, a breeding ground for germs, these formulations contain little to no preservatives, which are known to affect hormones.

Furthermore, these are more concentrated and require just a small amount to have noticeable benefits. They are most commonly seen in powder or solid form. While the western world has fully embraced this trend, we’ve also witnessed homegrown brands implementing this approach into their formulations.

High-potency with fermented skincare

Driven by Korean and Japanese markets, the demand for potent ingredients that linger longer is driving interest in fermented beauty aka kombucha for the skin. But don’t be put off by the word “fermented.” It is thought that the naturally occurring bacteria present in fermented skincare ingredients extends the shelf life of formulae, allowing your skincare to last longer.

Micro-Treatments

‘Microdosing,’ which involves utilising little amounts of potent ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and exfoliating acids on a daily basis to minimise irritation, was a fad in 2020. Micro-treatments, such as tiny facials, will be trendy this year.

Instead of scheduling expensive and time-consuming treatments, it may be beneficial for both your skin and your mental health to practise a tiny facial every now and then. Given the pandemic, including face tools into your regimen as well as premium skincare products will rule supreme this year.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock