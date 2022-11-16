You oat to try it! Oatmeal for skin is the new talk of the skincare town

Marking the advent of obscure kitchen ingredients on the beauty bandwagon, it’s time to embrace the benefits of oatmeal for skin in accordance with these oatmeal-based skincare products.

Seems like the domain of wellness and skincare are quite fascinated with obscure ingredients, and having said that, we have our humble breakfast buddies all set to step foot into our skincare routines. Yes, you guessed that right, oats are all set to step out of your breakfast bowls and play the OG skincare ingredient for you. Oatmeal for skin is one concept not well-known for all the skincare enthusiasts out there, so in order to make this more than just your signature breakfast you ‘Oat’ to try some of the oatmeal-infused skincare products. To second that thought and to highlight the benefits of oatmeal for skin, we have a few experts spilling the tea on how crucial is it for you to make way for this ingredient in your AM/PM skincare regimes.

Experts spill the beans on the benefits of oatmeal for skin

“Oats have been used as an active skincare for a long time. Due to its properties of absorbing and holding water, it hydrates the skin and is beneficial in eczema, atopic skin disorders, and psoriasis. Oats contain active substances that calm and soothe the skin. Bring down inflammation and redness. This makes it popular for sensitive skin as well as baby skin. Oats have actives that help to cleanse the skin of dirt and oil and also exfoliate the dead cells. Oat-based scrubs are also gentle on the skin and do not disrupt the skin barrier” says Dr. Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Director, and Co-Founder of Meraki Skin Clinic.

Furthermore, Dr. Nishita Ranka Internationally acclaimed dermatologist, Medical Director & Founder of Dr. Nishita & Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics claims “Oat (Avena sativa) in colloidal form is a centuries-old skin remedy for an array of skin conditions, including skin rashes, eczema, and psoriasis. Science-backed studies found that colloidal oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which help to reduce skin irritation. It helps reduce scaling, dryness, roughness, and the intensity of itching. Moreover, colloidal oatmeal, oat extract, and oat oil help balance the friendly microbes on your skin, keeping it healthy. It is reported that colloidal oat cream significantly improved skin pH, skin barrier function, and skin hydration”

Oatmeal-based skincare products

