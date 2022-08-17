The best papaya scrubs to try for a radiant and brighter looking skin

Papaya is a luscious tropical fruit that not only has multiple benefits for our body but does wonders for our skin too. It makes for a great ingredient in over-the-counter skincare products like cleansers, masks, peels and scrubs. And owing to its deeply exfoliating and bleaching properties, incorporating a good papaya scrub in your skin care routine is one of the best ways to reap its benefits.
A glowing, healthy and clear skin is every heart’s desire. And, papaya is that one hero ingredient which can help you achieve a great skin in the simplest of ways like exfoliation.
Benefits of using papaya scrub for skin
Papaya has an enzyme called papain that contributes greatly towards the overall health of the skin. It is a proteolytic enzyme that rids the skin of dead skin cells and impurities, and also helps in unclogging congested pores of grime, dirt and oil. This consequently leads to a reduction in blemishes, future breakouts and acne scars.
Additionally, a papaya scrub greatly helps in reducing pigmentation and tanning because of its bleaching and lightening properties. For instance, the Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 150) not only sloughs off the dead surface but also lends a brighter and more radiant glow. Because of the antioxidants present in the ingredient, a papaya scrub also helps in fighting premature ageing and reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet by supporting skin renewal. You can also try The Billbergia Papaya Scrub (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 349), if you’re dealing with such skin concerns.
A papaya scrub would undoubtedly make for a good skin care investment if your skin is lacklustre and ticks off concerns like pigmentation, tanning, dullness, blemishes and lack of nourishment. And if you’re wondering which one to pick amongst so many options available out there, we’ve shortlisted some of the best ones for you. Go on, take a look!
Here are some of the best papaya scrubs to add to your skin care shelves
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Fabindia Papaya Scrub
- Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Rose & Papaya Face Scrub
- VLCC Papaya & Apricot Face Scrub
- Aqualogica Glow+ Crunchy Face Scrub
- Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub
- Pure Sense Natural Papaya Face Scrub
- Good Vibes Papaya Rejuvenating Face Scrub
- The Billbergia Papaya Body Scrub
- GemBlue BioCare Papaya Scrub
- Ikkai Organic Papaya Powder Face Scrub
- Lass Naturals Papaya & Walnut Face & Body Scrub
This mild and naturally exfoliating papaya scrub by Fabindia gently dissolves dead surface cells and decongests pores to lend you a soft and glowing skin. It is infused with papaya extract and maize flour that makes this scrub a skin renewing and rejuvenating facial treatment. It is ideal for normal to oily skin types.
Enriched with the papaya enzyme papain, the Rose & Papaya Face Scrub by Khadi Natural is a potent exfoliator. It removes dead skin cells and age spots. It also battles against free radical damage. It further aids in prevention of collagen and elastin breakdown and lends a glowing complexion.
A great papaya scrub for sensitive skin, this scrub contains microgranules of papaya extract and apricot kernel oil that has a gentle refining action on the skin. It removes blackheads, whiteheads and all other impurities to lend you a smooth and healthy skin.
The Aqualogica Glow+ Crunchy Face Scrub is a deep cleansing and exfoliating scrub that cleans the dead skin cells and also eliminates blackheads and whiteheads. The papaya and vitamin C content in the scrub aids in removing tanning and spots while lending a brighter skin tone and complexion. It is also formulated with coconut, glycerin and hyaluronic acid that nourishes and effectively hydrates the skin.
A popular tan removal scrub by Biotique, this natural papaya scrub is a blend of nourishing ingredients that work together to give you a younger looking complexion. Some of these key ingredients include pure papaya fruit and seeds, khajur (dates) fruit pulp, kela (banana) fruit pulp, methi (fenugreek) seeds, moongphali (peanut) oil, beeswax, turmeric and neem bark. It dissolves dead surface cells, unclog pore openings and reveals the skin’s natural brightness by removing tan.
The Natural Papaya Face Scrub by Pure Sense helps manage dull and tanned skin. It is made with niacinamide, papaya extracts and pomegranate, and it gently scrubs away blackheads, excess dirt and oil to unclog pores. It leaves you with your skin feeling radiant and glowing. It is suitable for dry, sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin types.
Formulated with papaya, walnut shell, witch hazel extract, sugarcane extract and green tea extract, the Good Vibes facial scrub makes for a great addition to your exfoliation routine. The scrub not only removes the dead skin cells and impurities but also hydrates and soothes it. Furthermore, the presence of papaya aids in cell regeneration, skin brightening, fading blemishes and improving the overall complexion.
The Billbergia tan removal scrub has enriching ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, kokum butter, walnut beads and oils of coconut, sunflower, olive, almond, wheat germ and carrot seed blended with pure papaya. It is a natural papaya scrub that’s vegan and is formulated without any toxins. It supports skin rejuvenation and glow while fighting premature ageing and tanning.
The GemBlue BioCare face and body papaya scrub packs the goodness of papaya extracts, vitamin E, glycerin and aloe vera in its formula to lend you a rejuvenated, glowing skin. This scrub exfoliates the skin deeply, detoxifies the pores and fights the ill effects of environmental stressors. Ideal for all skin types, it works gently on the skin and also enhances skin toning and lightening.
Packed with the power of papaya, mandarin orange, niacinamide and vitamin E, this mild and nourishing face scrub gently yet deeply purifies skin from all the toxins, dead skin cells and impurities. Additionally, it evens out skin tone, makes it smooth and soft and lends a youthful glow.
This papaya and walnut natural face scrub by Lass Naturals unclogs pores and rids the skin of dead cells, blackheads and excess grime. It is an anti-ageing scrub that contains no abrasive chemicals and has natural ingredients like rose water, vitamin E and vegetable oil. It is free from SLS, parabens, artificial fragrances and petroleum extracts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what type of scrub you choose, it is recommended to exfoliate your skin not more than twice or thrice a week.
Answer: Yes, a papaya scrub can work wonders for oily and acne-prone skin. Papaya is rich in papain which helps in removing dead skin cells, excess sebum and unclogging the pores. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that help in treating acne and preventing further breakouts.
Answer: Papaya helps a great deal in reducing all kinds of pigmentation, tanning and dark blemish spots.
Answer: No, papaya does not darken skin.
Answer: Using papaya-infused products is usually safe, however, you must not use such products if you are allergic to the fruit. Additionally, applying raw papain on the skin might cause irritation and blisters. Always consult your dermat before incorporating any product in your skin care routine.
Answer: Yes. Papaya is a natural exfoliator and bleaching agent that helps in reducing skin discolouration, lightening the skin tone and lending a brighter glow to the skin.