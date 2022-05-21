Say bye-bye to tired, lifeless skin with these pomegranate-infused beauty buys

Pomegranate is not only a delicious, juicy fruit, but it has also been touted as a superfood for its numerous health and skincare benefits. Keep reading to know how this phytonutrient-rich botanical can help with skincare. Also, we’ve compiled a list of the best pomegranate-infused skincare products that you should add to your collection right away.
Pomegranates are high in Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich polyphenols. They provide several health and beauty advantages due to their high nutrient value. Pomegranate extracts are frequently used in the formulation of anti-ageing and radiance-boosting skin care products. This fruit, which also has skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory characteristics, assists in cell regeneration, mending cellular damage, exfoliating, and protecting skin from skin infections, microbes, and harmful UV radiation.
Benefits of Pomegranate in skincare
Anti-ageing
Pomegranates have earned the moniker “superfood” for good reason. It can help prevent premature ageing caused by sun damage in skincare, so say goodbye to fine lines, age spots, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.
Hydration
This fruit’s extracts and seeds are fantastic for hydrating the skin. Its small molecular structure allows it to penetrate deeply into the skin, making it beneficial for treating dry skin.
Boosts elasticity
Pomegranate extracts improve skin suppleness by promoting collagen and elastin formation, resulting in smoother, firmer skin. Also, pomegranate seed oil includes a unique compound known as punicic acid, which has been shown to increase skin elasticity and even skin tone.
UV protection
While it cannot replace sunscreen, clinical studies have shown that pomegranate can enhance UV protection in the skin, where skin cells are better suited to deal with damaging UV radiation and its consequences.
Revitalise your skin with these pomegranate-infused skincare products
So, the next time you want to revitalise your tired skin after a long day or are concerned about early symptoms of ageing, try one of these pomegranate-infused skincare products we recommend.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Emulsion
- TONYMOLY I'M Pomegranate Mask Sheet
- Estée Lauder Super-Pomegranate Moisture Creme
- Soultree Replenishing Night Cream
- Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Body Lotion
- The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Volume Lifting Toner
- Korres Pomegranate Pore Refining Cleansing Gel
- Burt’s Bees Replenishing Pomegranate Lip Balm
- St.Botanica Nutritivo Pomegranate Radiant Glow Firming Serum
- Weleda Pomegranate Creamy Body Wash
This is a milk-like lotion that forms a moisture-holding barrier on the skin’s surface to give hydration while balancing the skin’s water and oil levels. Pomegranate juice, freshly squeezed, provides naturally radiant skin from within, while pomegranate seed oil enhances skin firmness on the surface. It maintains skin’s youthfulness by protecting it before early signs of ageing, such as yellow, dark undertones, and fine wrinkles caused by the damaging external environment.
TonyMoly I’m Real Pomegranate Mask is a three-layer sheet mask packed with pomegranate extracts that naturally boost your collagen, increase elasticity, and soften and remove keratin buildup. The watery essence absorbs deeply into the skin without any stickiness or heaviness. This mask provides the nutrients your dry or wrinkled skin needs for a brighter, more youthful tone.
This crème promises to gently cleanse skin while infusing it with moisture for nourished, plumped and bright skin. This Nutritious Super-Pomegranate set also contains a lotion, sleep crème, and 2-in-1 cleaning foam packed with pomegranate from the pristine Mediterranean basin.
This night cream has an Ayurvedic formulation that moisturises and brightens the skin. It is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It eliminates wrinkles and fine lines with a potent blend of pure jasmine essence, pomegranate seed oil, and mango butter. Meanwhile, antioxidant-rich tea leaves, turmeric, and almond oil nourish the skin and give deep hydration.
The sensuality of a daring red dress. Ruby-rich juices of pomegranate, raspberry and plum are spiked with pink pepper and laced with Casablanca lily and spicy woods. Dark and enigmatic. Enriched with coconut oil, Jo Malone Body Lotion is readily absorbed to instantly hydrate and condition, while its fragrance-diffusing properties help to radiate scent from the skin.
The Face Shop Pomegranate and Collagen Volume Lifting Toner is a skin firming and moisturizing toner with pomegranate extract and collagen that boosts skin’s elasticity and leaves it dewy smooth.
Refreshing cleansing gel enriched with pomegranate extracts, green tea and salicylic acid, ideal for youthful skin with imperfections.
Give your thirsty lips a whole lot of love with this lip balm with antioxidant-rich Pomegranate Oil. 100% natural, it happily hydrates and revitalizes your lips with a hint of color for an even, beautifully toned appearance.
With a luxurious blend of essential vitamins, premium natural oils and precious botanical extracts, the serum is perfect for achieving smooth skin. Vitamin B3 improves the texture of the skin and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant the skin needs to avert free radical-induced damage.
The pomegranate is a wise and potent plant with long-revered qualities, which we value even today. Its skin-loving seed oil is the key ingredient in their creamy body wash, enriched with sesame, sunflower and macadamia – opulent oils from every continent to replenish your skin. While warm water releases the fruity-fresh, sweet notes of orange, davana and vanilla, mild sugar-based cleansers gently lift away the day, bringing you a sense of harmony and clean, soft skin.