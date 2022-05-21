Say bye-bye to tired, lifeless skin with these pomegranate-infused beauty buys

Pomegranate is not only a delicious, juicy fruit, but it has also been touted as a superfood for its numerous health and skincare benefits. Keep reading to know how this phytonutrient-rich botanical can help with skincare. Also, we’ve compiled a list of the best pomegranate-infused skincare products that you should add to your collection right away.

Pomegranates are high in Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich polyphenols. They provide several health and beauty advantages due to their high nutrient value. Pomegranate extracts are frequently used in the formulation of anti-ageing and radiance-boosting skin care products. This fruit, which also has skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory characteristics, assists in cell regeneration, mending cellular damage, exfoliating, and protecting skin from skin infections, microbes, and harmful UV radiation.

Benefits of Pomegranate in skincare

Anti-ageing

Pomegranates have earned the moniker “superfood” for good reason. It can help prevent premature ageing caused by sun damage in skincare, so say goodbye to fine lines, age spots, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.

Hydration

This fruit’s extracts and seeds are fantastic for hydrating the skin. Its small molecular structure allows it to penetrate deeply into the skin, making it beneficial for treating dry skin.

Boosts elasticity

Pomegranate extracts improve skin suppleness by promoting collagen and elastin formation, resulting in smoother, firmer skin. Also, pomegranate seed oil includes a unique compound known as punicic acid, which has been shown to increase skin elasticity and even skin tone.

UV protection

While it cannot replace sunscreen, clinical studies have shown that pomegranate can enhance UV protection in the skin, where skin cells are better suited to deal with damaging UV radiation and its consequences.

Revitalise your skin with these pomegranate-infused skincare products

So, the next time you want to revitalise your tired skin after a long day or are concerned about early symptoms of ageing, try one of these pomegranate-infused skincare products we recommend.