5 reasons why your skincare regime is no longer effective

It’s disappointing when an exorbitantly priced, potent formulations, well put together skincare regimen no longer works for your skin. Bummer! There might be a number of factors, ranging from hormonal to environmental, but a few minor missteps can make your skincare regime ineffective. Read on to learn what you could be doing that is restricting the efficacy of your skincare regimen!

Your skincare regime isn’t working anymore? Here’s why!

You are not layering your products correctly

Using the right products is one thing; using them correctly is another. After cleaning, layer the items in a sequence of thinnest formulation to thickest formulation. This allows serums and lightweight formulae to be absorbed via the skin without working their way through bulkier formulations. Allowing enough time between product applications for the substance to absorb into the skin and dry before moving on to the next product is essential. Also, make sure you’re using the proper products in the right combinations—for example, no retinol and AHAs on the same day. If you’re doubtful, consult your dermatologist.

Your skin needs a break, hon!

The Ross-and-Rachel approach to skincare might be beneficial to your skin. In other words, you must go on a skincare break. Skincare products act as a supplement to the skin’s natural functioning. When you go on skin fast, you give your skin time to return to its normal state. This allows your skin’s natural oil to return to its optimal function, giving it a healthy glow. It also enhances the effectiveness of the products when used after a break.

Hormones, ugh!

Any significant lifestyle change, an improper diet, increased stress, and underlying medical conditions or medicines may cause hormonal changes in the body. These can, in turn, cause changes in skin texture. Regardless of the products you use to keep your beauty troubles at bay, your skin may begin to act up. Modifying your lifestyle—regular exercise, a good diet, and meditation can help you.

The weather is messing with your skincare routine

The climatic conditions, as well as your skincare issues, influence your skincare regime. The skin is vulnerable to dryness during the winter because humidity levels are low. Hot summers with high temperatures typically cause an increase in sweat and sebum production. As a result, heavier hydrators and creams used in the winter may feel overly heavy on the skin. As a result, more breathable textures may be preferred, resulting in a more pleasant product experience on the skin. Humidity is an important factor that affects the skin and must be taken into account while choosing the right formulations.

New products added to a skincare routine

If you’ve altered your regimen and added new products or a different brand, this might be why your routine isn’t as effective as it used to be. New products take time to acclimate, so be patient if you’re trying anything new. Another reason might be that the new addition isn’t working for your skin since it’s accustomed to the items you’ve been using.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock