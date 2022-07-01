Retinol cream: A star product for all of your skin woes

Retinol is usually the solution to almost every skin problem you can think of, including acne, fine lines, dark spots, drooping, dullness, dark circles, and enlarged pores. With regular usage, the finest retinol cream may help treat all of the aforementioned issues while also improving the appearance of your skin. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the finest retinol face creams for every skin type.
Everything to know about retinol ream
Retinol, a synthetic derivative of vitamin A, is lauded for its medically and scientifically proven capacity to accelerate the cell cycle of the skin. It is one of the few ingredients in the market that comes with an absolute guarantee – no gimmicks.
This skincare ingredient requires no introduction. You’re probably already aware of the nearly limitless benefits it offers. Fine lines and wrinkles are minimised, skin texture is improved, scarring is reduced, and enlarged pores are whittled down. It’s also beneficial for treating acne.
Retinol is a gold-standard ingredient in skincare because it changes the behaviour of aged cells, causing them to act more youthfully. It helps to smooth and refines the texture of the skin, improves skin radiance, and treats ageing. When retinol is used in anti-aging skin care routines, it helps to speed up skin regeneration, boost collagen production, and lessen the look of ageing, uneven texture, and age spots.
Benefits of using retinol cream
The benefits of using a retinol cream are that it reduces fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production. They also encourage the formation of new blood vessels in the skin, which improves dull skin. Other advantages include the reduction of age spots and the softening of rough patches of skin. However, it takes three to six months of consistent use before wrinkles improve—and the best results take six to twelve months.
Cop these best retinol creams for every skin type
Continue reading for our favourite, dermatologist-approved retinol creams to help you distinguish the exceptional from the questionable or just-average.
Shop best retinol creams here
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer is the best cream since this is a lightweight retinol cream that reduces the appearance of dark spots. It contains vitamin C, which is known to have brightening properties. There’s also hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturised while fighting the effects of aging.
Answer: The ideal age to start using retinol is in your mid-twenties because this is when elastin production starts to slow down.
Answer: Experts recommend starting with retinol 2-3 times each week. If you are new to retinol, look for a product that also contains moisturising ingredients such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Apply a moisturiser to your skin after using your retinol product at night, as well as in the morning, to keep the skin barrier as strong as possible.
Answer: With a few exceptions, most dermatologists recommend retinols. They believe that with patience, commitment, and the correct skin-care routine, utilising retinol may help people of all skin types.
Answer: Experts believe that you may use retinol and vitamin C in your skincare routine, but it's usually better not to use them at the same time to avoid irritating your skin. Consider using retinol at night and vitamin C in the morning.
Answer: According to experts, regardless of your skin type or which product you apply first, retinoids should always be followed by a layer of moisturiser.
Answer: The fact is, most topical retinoid serums have greater concentrations of the active ingredient. They are also light to the touch and rarely leave a sticky residue. In such case, it appears that a serum is a "better" option than a topical retinoid cream.