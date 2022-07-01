Retinol cream: A star product for all of your skin woes

Retinol is usually the solution to almost every skin problem you can think of, including acne, fine lines, dark spots, drooping, dullness, dark circles, and enlarged pores. With regular usage, the finest retinol cream may help treat all of the aforementioned issues while also improving the appearance of your skin. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the finest retinol face creams for every skin type.

Everything to know about retinol ream

Retinol, a synthetic derivative of vitamin A, is lauded for its medically and scientifically proven capacity to accelerate the cell cycle of the skin. It is one of the few ingredients in the market that comes with an absolute guarantee – no gimmicks.

This skincare ingredient requires no introduction. You’re probably already aware of the nearly limitless benefits it offers. Fine lines and wrinkles are minimised, skin texture is improved, scarring is reduced, and enlarged pores are whittled down. It’s also beneficial for treating acne.

Retinol is a gold-standard ingredient in skincare because it changes the behaviour of aged cells, causing them to act more youthfully. It helps to smooth and refines the texture of the skin, improves skin radiance, and treats ageing. When retinol is used in anti-aging skin care routines, it helps to speed up skin regeneration, boost collagen production, and lessen the look of ageing, uneven texture, and age spots.

Benefits of using retinol cream

The benefits of using a retinol cream are that it reduces fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production. They also encourage the formation of new blood vessels in the skin, which improves dull skin. Other advantages include the reduction of age spots and the softening of rough patches of skin. However, it takes three to six months of consistent use before wrinkles improve—and the best results take six to twelve months.

Cop these best retinol creams for every skin type

Continue reading for our favourite, dermatologist-approved retinol creams to help you distinguish the exceptional from the questionable or just-average.

