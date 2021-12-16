Review: L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Serum that’s perfect for dry and dehydrated skin

The only serum to dip your hands into this season? L’Occitane’s famous serum that packs in a punch overnight. An elaborate review of L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Serum.

It is a universally acknowledged fact that the only product that matters in your elaborate skincare regime is the serum. It took me years, nay, decades to understand that all those products we use between cleansing (removing grime) and sunscreen (protecting skin) are important, but not all of them are mandatory. Some might take their toners seriously and some might love their moisturisers, but for me – the only thing that makes a difference to my skin will always be a serum.

Over the years, serums got more potent. And everything is now filled with antioxidants and ingredients, from OG ones like green tea to newer ones like Niacinamide. The Indian skincare market is also crowded with many actives with companies promising everything from glowing skin in minutes to those that help protect the skin barrier. For me, in particular, it’s always about the ingredients and how they function in tune with my skin type. It’s also about what my skin needs at the moment – this time, my late 30s skin needed two things – hydration and glow. So when it came to my next serum buy, I followed these guidelines and ended up with the internet’s most popular luxe formula from L’Occitane, the famous Immortelle Reset Serum.

Read on our review of the Immortelle Reset Serum by L’Occitane

The name itself reveals its functions, resetting the skin for the day while working on it through the night, is by far the biggest reason why the serum is popular. Let’s be honest no one wants elaborate skincare regimes anymore; they want a magic elixir that does the work through the night. And for lazy girls like me, overnight serums and masks are an added plus. Apply and wake up to good skin – what’s not to love. The serum promises to reset your skin and remove signs of stress and fatigue from your skin while making sure it hydrates, plumps and leaves you with glowing skin.

From the word go, it was a beautiful serum to work under your moisturisers and other actives. The beautiful glass bottle packaging was a winner at first glance. It comes with a stained glass in sunset hues that looks stunning on my side table. But that’s not the reason I love it. The benefits work towards giving my skin the nourishment it needed. The serum in its texture is as weightless as they come – it’s not too thick, not too watery – just right with specks of yellow. These tiny drops are bubbles of encapsulated Immortelle essential oil. Each bottle contains 3,000 of them, and they are known for their anti-ageing powers.

The gel consistency sinks into the skin, and you can see the benefits overnight; my skin felt soft, plumped up and hydrated. And the serum has changed the texture of my skin in a way – I had rough skin with bumps and enlarged pores, and the serum made my skin even and gave it that smoothness. And that just was just the short term benefits. The long terms additions are youthful, noticeably rested with less visible fine lines.

It was when I started using the Immortelle Reset Serum that I realised how much I loved a good night’s skincare regime. That was the beginning of a structured regime for me because Reset serum created that routine for me. And I’m also extremely partial to overnight serums because the repairing and regenerating functions at night help give your skin a new day, every day. What really stands out in the serum for me? The oil-in-serum formula that’s not just unique but easy to use. It’s not greasy, period. I sometimes end up using the jade roller on it when I’m feeling indulgent and that’s soothing, after a long day.

The fragrance is light, it’s not overpowering, and it’s gentle on the skin – and if you have sensitive skin, it’s perfect for you. The biggest draw perhaps is the fact that it replenishes moisture in the skin – always an advantage for women with mature skin that is in desperate need of hydration.

The serum also contains ingredients like Marjoram that helps activate gene expression functions, which help ageing skin. We will also find Acmella Oleacera, a natural alternative to Botox that relaxes muscle tension and helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines. The best way to use the serum is to apply soft strokes and pat them into the skin after a regular double-cleanse and toning session. Massaging the face can add a bit of stimulation, and those thousands of suspended golden bubbles release the Immortelle oil extract and help to smoothen it and increase collagen synthesis.

What makes the Immortelle Oil Extract a force to reckon with when it comes to the skin? It contains two times the antioxidants that you find in vitamin E. And the marjoram extract protects the skin from UV damage, pollution, and stress. Do not expect to tackle bigger skin issues like hyperpigmentation with a serum like this – it’s more fitted for anti-ageing and dehydrated skin. The oil in serum formulation suits most skin types, so you can never go wrong.

In this lockdown, creating a good nighttime regime is imperative, and the L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Serum is effortless and light enough to slide into your skincare without too many hassles or breakouts. And for those who like to keep their skincare minimum, this serum is perfect because it addresses most mature skin issues in one go.

The 30ml bottle is priced at Rs 4,700 and L’Occitane just launched its own India Instagram handle.