Invest in these rice-water skincare products to achieve that Korean glass skin

If you gathered all of your K-beauty favourites and checked the labels, odds are you’d discover rice as an ingredient in about half of them. Rice water has been used in Asian beauty routines for ages; it is the secret to a beautiful and glowing skin. Rice water is soothing, full of skin-healthy nutrients, and relatively simple to make at home. But, before we get there, here’s everything to know about rice water for skin.

You’ve probably heard how beneficial rice water is to your health. This elixir has historically been advised for upset stomachs, improving digestion and intestinal health, and staying hydrated. So you’ll be relieved to know that this well-known power-packed ingredient, which is high in minerals and probiotics, is also beneficial to skin and hair health! It’s no surprise that we’ve started seeing rice water in a range of beauty products.

Benefits of rice water for skin

Rice water is reported to have several benefits, including relief from itchy skin problems such as atopic dermatitis. It is used to treat sunburns and blemishes. Rice water moisturises the skin as well, leaving it smooth and porcelain-like. It has antioxidant properties due to the presence of ferulic and phytic acid. A few research were also conducted in 2018 that demonstrated the anti-aging potential of rice water.

For years, Koreans, Chinese, and Japanese have used rice water in their skincare routine. That explains their gleaming, glass skin! Rice water, which is high in minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, also helps to tighten skin and minimise pores, brighten skin, reduce scars, and increase overall skin elasticity.

Furthermore, rice water is said to be more useful for irritable, sensitive skin. It is also believed to aid in oil control by absorbing excess oil from the skin.

Make your DIY rice water at home

Because it is a low-cost and natural ingredient, it is simple to incorporate into one’s skincare routine by making it at home. There are several methods for making this at home, including washing and soaking rice in water for 30 minutes, soaking it for a few days to obtain fermented rice water, or boiling rice in water and straining it for use.

According to experts, rice water prepared at home will have varying concentrations, and it is impossible to predict how much of the active element in rice water would be absorbed by the skin. They also advise against storing rice water at room temperature for more than 24 hours, since it will deteriorate and lose its advantages.

Best rice water infused skincare products to buy

Are you intrigued by the benefits of this simple yet powerful ingredient? Pick from these rice water extract-infused skincare products.

