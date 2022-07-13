Sea moss for skin: Keep your skin woes at bay with this trending superfood

Sea moss, often known as Irish moss, is having a moment. While health enthusiasts have been including the superfood into their smoothies for decades, it is now becoming a popular skincare ingredient. Here’s everything you need to know about this skincare powerhouse, plus the best products.

Everything to know about sea moss for skin

Sea moss, often known as Irish moss, is trendy right now. According to many reports, it has been growing in popularity. And the evidence is in the skincare, with sea moss popping on ingredient lists in everything from moisturiser to body wash.

But, trends aside, is sea moss truly worth including into your skincare routine? Read on to know everything about this ingredient.

What is sea moss?

Sea moss is an Irish red seaweed that grows abundantly along Ireland’s Atlantic coast. It is a form of algae that is also known as Chondrus Crispus.

So, why are there so many distinct names? According to experts, the ingredient lists on your skincare products always use the INCI name on ingredient listings, however the more popular names are used in product marketing and editorial coverage. To summarise, the ‘common’ names for these ingredients are sea moss and Irish moss. It’s uncertain if they represent one or two distinct entities.

All you need to know is that, while sea moss and Irish moss may or may not be the same thing, they have the same INCI name: Chondrus Crispus. If you see it on the label, you know the product includes seaweed extract.

What are the skincare benefits of sea moss?

Sea moss has a lot of skincare benefits. Experts believe that because it is high in sulphur, it has antibacterial, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties, which help to balance the skin microbiome. The high sulphur content can also reduce excessive sebum (oil) production in the skin. It may help reduce the severity of acne in people who suffer from this condition when combined with the antibacterial impact on acne bacteria.

In addition, Irish moss includes 15 of the 18 necessary components found in the human body. This includes, but is not limited to, calcium, sulphur, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin K—all of which help to reduce wrinkles, moisturise the skin, and defend against environmental factors.

Irish moss, which is non-comedogenic and abundantly moisturising, helps impart moisture to dry and irritated skin while assisting healthy skin to remain supple and hydrated, according to experts.

The minerals present in this ingredient that benefit the skin are also beneficial to our health and can help us address our complexion issues from the inside out.

According to experts, Irish moss has numerous nutrients that are typically lacking in the average diet, such as vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids, which are both essential to healthy skin and inflammation control. Because most unfavourable skin reactions are inflammatory, this might explain the buzz around the use of Irish moss for skin health.

How to use sea moss for skincare?

Sea moss may be found in a variety of skincare products, ranging from moisturisers to serums. “I prefer sea moss in products for acneic skin, like green tea, because it moisturises without clogging pores due to its high level of omega-3 fatty acids,” an expert said. Because this is gentle, it may be used in your daily skincare routine, but follow the product’s directions first. And, as usual, if you have any specific concerns, consult your dermatologist.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock