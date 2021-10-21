Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic
Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic
Beauty & Grooming
21 Oct 2021 06:19 PM

Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic

Dhwani Ajmera
Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic
Beauty & Grooming
Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic

Most people follow Ayurveda religiously, from India to the United Kingdom. There is a lot of research done to find out the best skincare brands that are eco-friendly and sustainable and are made of natural ingredients. Ayurvedic and Indian beauty brand Forest Essentials has been a favourite skincare brand among many for the same reasons and is now expanding its base by launching in the UK under the umbrella of LookFanstastic.

Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials is modern Ayurveda in a bottle, crafted with careful research for contemporary consumers. Mira Kulkarni fostered and founded the well-known beauty brand in 2000 by researching and working with Ayurvedic specialists. From a small company of only 50 soaps, it has now grown to be one of the biggest names in the beauty industry and is now under the beauty conglomerate, Estée Lauder. Its plethora of products offers a solution to almost every skincare challenge.

With a large following already within India, it is ready to venture out into international waters. Forest Essentials, the first Indian brand in the global beauty brand’s portfolio, is celebrating another milestone today by launching exclusively on lookfantastic.com. As a result of this launch, Forest Essentials will be offering its authentic Ayurvedic products to residents of the UK. The launch is a moment of pride for the brand as they have entered international markets, as well as for India as we’re extending our culture overseas.

Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials

Everyone invests time and money in their skin, and online beauty retailer LookFantastic provides a platform where you can discover products that help you achieve just that. Signature products like the 24k Gold Soundarya Collection, the Madurai Jasmine and Mogra Collection and the Indian Rose Absolute Collection are all headed to making the UK market smell a little sweeter. The entire range of skincare, body care, and hair care products will be available on their website starting from today.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Forest Essentials

Skincare organic beauty Forest Essentials Ayurvedic brands
Dhwani Ajmera

Dhwani is an aspiring beauty writer, passionate about makeup. When not scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration or entertainment, she is binge-watching a new show or rewatching an old one with her all-time favourite company – Asian food and a cup of tea.
Skincare
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia