Skincare brand Forest Essentials launches in the UK via LookFanstastic

Most people follow Ayurveda religiously, from India to the United Kingdom. There is a lot of research done to find out the best skincare brands that are eco-friendly and sustainable and are made of natural ingredients. Ayurvedic and Indian beauty brand Forest Essentials has been a favourite skincare brand among many for the same reasons and is now expanding its base by launching in the UK under the umbrella of LookFanstastic.

Forest Essentials is modern Ayurveda in a bottle, crafted with careful research for contemporary consumers. Mira Kulkarni fostered and founded the well-known beauty brand in 2000 by researching and working with Ayurvedic specialists. From a small company of only 50 soaps, it has now grown to be one of the biggest names in the beauty industry and is now under the beauty conglomerate, Estée Lauder. Its plethora of products offers a solution to almost every skincare challenge.

With a large following already within India, it is ready to venture out into international waters. Forest Essentials, the first Indian brand in the global beauty brand’s portfolio, is celebrating another milestone today by launching exclusively on lookfantastic.com. As a result of this launch, Forest Essentials will be offering its authentic Ayurvedic products to residents of the UK. The launch is a moment of pride for the brand as they have entered international markets, as well as for India as we’re extending our culture overseas.

Everyone invests time and money in their skin, and online beauty retailer LookFantastic provides a platform where you can discover products that help you achieve just that. Signature products like the 24k Gold Soundarya Collection, the Madurai Jasmine and Mogra Collection and the Indian Rose Absolute Collection are all headed to making the UK market smell a little sweeter. The entire range of skincare, body care, and hair care products will be available on their website starting from today.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Forest Essentials