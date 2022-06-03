SKKN by Kim, a visionary nine-product ritual for your skin!

Kim Kardashian drops another venture into the beauty bandwagon, so set your reminders as SKKN by Kim is all set to arrive later this month.

Following a particular skincare regime is like a beaming beauty trend nowadays. I’m sure each and every one of you reading this might have had your hands on the latest skincare products suitable for your skin type, right? Well, speaking of which, seems like we have yet another stunning skincare line dropping this month. Yes, you guessed right, SKKN by Kim is all set to take off and land on your skincare shelves. This sure might not be the first time that Kim Kardashian is stepping a foot into the domain of skincare, but the is all geared up to relaunch her beauty empire.

The Kardashians are no strangers in luring us into their glamorous world, be it with their latest ventures or with their sartorial choices. Likewise, Kim Kardashian is not just ready to settle for her billion-dollar shapewear brand, Skims, and is excited to launch SKKN by Kim later this month. So, it’s definitely time to keep up with the Kardashians as they are on the supersonic train to achieve their desires. Inspired by her own skincare routine, Kim Kardashian’s new foray into beauty is set to bring a rejuvenating nine-product skincare range to your regimes.

SKKN by Kim Kardashian

SKKN by Kim is Kim Kardashian’s attempt to put her years of knowledge and research to life, and launch a science-backed range suitable to all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. With nourishment at its core, this nine-product ritual is just what the doctor ordered for an indulgent at-home experience. We know that you’re keen on trying your hands on this exquisite range, so worry no more as the diva is kind enough to share a step-wise routine on SKKN’s official gram handle. So, brace yourselves to experience a new era of skincare in accordance with the charm of this American socialite.

The skincare line is said to launch on June 21st, so set your reminders and be the first one to dedicate a soothing experience to your skin.

