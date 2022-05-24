Witness these snail mucin products crawling onto your skincare shelves

K-Beauty being a domain of innovation is all set to amp up your skincare regimes yet again with these snail mucin products to add a hint of hydration to your daily routine.

Seems like the K-Beauty fever ain’t going anywhere, in fact, it’s growing day by day with some of the most satisfying skincare regimes to follow. Speaking of which, as indecent as it may sound, the snail mucin a.k.a snail slime is one of the buzziest ingredients in the domain of skincare nowadays. Yes, you read it right, those tiny and creepy creatures in your gardens are slowly and gradually making their way into the world of skincare products. So, if you’ve been looking for hydrating additions to your skincare shelves, well then snail mucin products sure deserve a special mention.

Add a hint of hydration to your skincare with these snail mucin products

Once you’re ready to get over the ick factor, you’ll be able to appreciate the hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties of this ingredient. From healing, moisturising, and regenerating to hydrating your skin, snail mucin is your gateway to a healthy-looking version of you. Furthermore, there is no harm caused to the creatures in the making of these products. On that note, we have an alluring listicle of snail mucin products ranging from eye creams, and moisturisers to serums. So, get ready to welcome yet another ingredient to the K-Beauty fam!

While one speaks of snail mucin products, amongst some of the few taking rounds in the domain would be eye creams for nourishment, serums for hydration, and creams for moisturisation.

Eye creams, moisturisers, and serums, all with the goodness of snail mucin!

All images courtesy: Instagram