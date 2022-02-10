SqueakyClean: Degunk your skin with these 7 detox ingredients

It’s time to let skin detox take the wheel, waking up your skin in time for that Valentine’s Day glow up. Let’s take a look at the detox ingredients you need to achieve a skin detox and ace the skincare game.

Detox is a well-known concept in the world of health and wellness, but what does it mean for skincare? A skin detox, like a nutritional detox, gives the skin a fresh and clean start. Unlike other types of detoxes that focus on eliminating toxins from your system, detox ingredients in skincare focus on ‘de-gunking’ your skin. It also refers to ways to protect your skin from environmental toxins such as pollution, UV radiation, and climate change.

Detox ingredients to add to your skincare regime

Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll in skincare is believed to aid in the absorption of minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, making it beneficial. It is also recognised for its detoxifying qualities, anti-inflammatory characteristics, and ability to treat acne. This radiantly green detox ingredient, which is high in vitamins A, C, E, and K, aids in the management of sun damage symptoms like fine lines and hyperpigmentation, et cetera.

Turmeric

This Ayurvedic ingredient has long been used in beauty treatments; think of the Indian bridal haldi ceremonies. Curcumin, a miraculous therapeutic spice, cleanses your skin of free radicals and reduces inflammation. It also promotes better collagen deposition, skin radiance, and faster wound healing, all of which contribute to an overall improvement in your skin’s health.

Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is one of the most effective body care detox agents available. It contains vital minerals that help improve the skin’s barrier function, soften rough skin, and provide moderate exfoliation by eliminating dead skin cells. Before taking Epsom salt baths, see your dermatologist since the minerals in it might aggravate some skin issues.

Coffee

Coffee, which is high in antioxidants, can help with under-eye puffiness. Including coffee extracts in body scrubs or face masks promotes blood circulation while also aiding in detoxification. It can aid in the removal of dirt particles, has a relaxing effect, lightly exfoliates your skin, and improves the appearance of your complexion.

Charcoal

When it comes to detox components, charcoal acts as a skin vacuum cleaner. It takes away gunk from your skin, such as pollution particles and debris, leaving it cleaner and fresher. Allow the charcoal-infused products to stay on the skin for a few minutes before rinsing with cold or lukewarm water for squeaky clean pores. Because charcoal might dry out your skin, hydrate it right after with facial oils or oil-based moisturisers.

Kaolin Clay

Kaolin is a naturally occurring clay with a fine texture that is an excellent complement to your pore-care regimen. Because of its antimicrobial characteristics, it is good for acne-prone skin. Clay masks are ideal for dry skin types since they progressively control sebum production in your skin rather than fully removing the natural oils. If you are into DIYs, add moisturising oils like argan, almond, avocado, or jojoba to the mix to keep your skin hydrated.

Green Tea

Green tea is one of the best detox ingredients for both health and skin. Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, polyphenols, and catechins, is a fantastic complement to a detox skincare routine. It reduces skin redness, soothes irritation and is extremely moisturising in nature.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels