The scorching heat calls for a good scrub: Body scrubs to buy out this summer

Summer calls for a good scrub! So, if you’re looking for exfoliation to deep cleanse, this lineup of summer body scrubs will help you beat the heat.

Skincare sure seems like a tricky domain and especially when summer’s knocking on our doors. Finally, it’s that time of the year when one wishes to ignite their #beachy streaks and enjoy the spirits of a sunny day. We know that you might’ve gotten bikini ready by now and must’ve hoarded plenty of swimsuits for your next summer escape. But apart from a lit summery spirit and some pastel hues, how do you plan to take care of your skin?

Well, the fact that refreshing shower gels or sunscreens wouldn’t be enough to protect your body from sun exposure, is what calls for an organic lineup of summer body scrubs. So, gear up and scrub your summer worries away with these exfoliating scrubs, pertaining to your summer needs.

#BeatTheHeat with these summer body scrubs

High on Caffeine: Coffee Body scrubs

Well, to begin with, it’s time to ‘expresso’ yourself with these deep cleansing and exfoliating coffee scrubs. The pure coffee grains will scrub your dead skin cells and make your skin look all healthy and bright. Furthermore, these summer body scrubs will get you rid of that unwanted tan. So, think no more and get ready to go high on caffeine!

A rosy essence: Rose infused body scrubs

Can you feel a soothing essence already? Well, if you are then let us tell you that this is the enchanted rose essence. Next up in summer body scrubs are the rose scrubs. The flower itself tends to lure you into its mesmerizing allure, likewise, rose-infused scrubs cater to cleansing clogged pores from within and restore your youthful-looking skin back.

A hilly exfoliation: Himalayan salt body scrubs

Summers mark the calling of hills right? On that note, we have a cool and refreshing lineup of Himalayan salt summer body scrubs. The Himalayan salt scrubs are the ultimate healing companions for you this summer. The anti-inflammatory properties of these magical granules tend to get you rid of your pains and improve circulation to a great extent.

All in one: Deep cleansing body scrubs

Summing it all up, we have a few deep cleansing body scrubs to get you through this summer season. From exfoliation, and detoxification to soothing texture, the deep cleansing body scrubs are your perfect companions while taking long showers after a bright and beachy summer day.

Hero and feature images courtesy: Instagram