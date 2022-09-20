Add a touch of glitz to your skincare with these gold-infused products

If you’ve been scrolling through social media, you’ve probably seen the gold-infused skincare craze. If this has left you with more questions than answers, you’re not alone. There are definite benefits to incorporating gold into your skincare routine, believe it or not. Continue reading to learn everything there is to know.

Gold is the fancy ingredient in your skincare routine

Gold is more than simply a timeless metal; it has deep origins in royalty, politics, and ancient cultures all across the world. Gold has now sprung onto the skincare market in the shape of serums, oils, eye masks, and other products. And, while most people find gold to be entirely safe to wear, is gold safe or useful in skincare?

Gold has been used in skincare for decades, according to dermatologists. It is used as an anti-aging ingredient because it helps decrease inflammation, which causes acne and hyperpigmentation. It also helps to brighten the complexion when used topically.

What is Gold?

Gold is a chemical element and valuable metal found in two forms in skincare products: colloidal gold and pure 24-karat gold powder.

Benefits of Gold in skincare

While scientific studies on gold in skincare are sparse, there is some promising data about gold’s skin benefits. Here’s how gold may help you improve your skincare regimen.

Boosts radiance

Dermatologists believe that gold has lightening effects that make the skin seem radiant. This is because gold particles reflect light, making the skin appear more luminous.

Anti-aging effects and ageing protection

According to the same Journal of Pharmaceutics study, using nanogold in beauty care can promote “firmness and elasticity of skin” and aid to delay the “ageing process” of the skin. Furthermore, gold’s qualities “may help to protect your skin against environmental toxins and chronic UV exposure,” both of which can wreak havoc on the complexion and hasten the look of ageing, according to dermatologists.

Stimulates the skin cells

The ions in gold help to stimulate your body’s cells, neurons, and veins. This results in better blood circulation. This will accelerate the metabolism of skin cells and waste excretion. Gold can help stimulate cells and promote healthy skin.

Side effects of gold

While some dermatologists believe gold is a promising ingredient, others are cautious to declare it a hero ingredient due to limited data and research on the metal’s usage in skincare.

Gold, like many other skincare elements, can be unpleasant to certain people. If you have a known allergy to gold or believe you have (i.e., you get rashes on your skin when you wear your favourite gold jewellery), you should avoid this skincare ingredient. Always patch-test any new product on a tiny area of skin and monitor it for a few days, looking for indications of discomfort.

Gold skin care advantages include wrinkle-free skin, no premature ageing, great skin elasticity, and a brilliant skin tone. These are all the more reasons to include gold in your skin care regimen. While gold may appear to be a pleasant accent, its antioxidant capabilities extend well beyond that. The richness of gold skin care products, on the other hand, remains a draw: you feel good about using them and anticipate indulging, which isn’t a bad thing. Finally, a golden tint can immediately provide lustrous, radiant, and healthy skin.

Gold is now available as face masks, eye masks, serums, oils, and a variety of other types of skincare. As a result, the frequency and time of day at which you use gold will vary according on the product.

It is determined by the gold-infused product. If the brand advises it, a serum, for example, can be used everyday. If you’re searching for a broad rule of thumb, experts recommend two to three days every week.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram