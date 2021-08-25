Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > The best tea tree oils to treat acne (and dandruff) at home
25 Aug 2021 12:57 PM

The best tea tree oils to treat acne (and dandruff) at home

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
With a growing preference for natural skincare, many people are turning to tea tree oils as a home remedy for acne.

Thanks to its marvellous anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oils are a favourite acne remedy for many who suffer from various skin issues. Just a few drops are enough to work magic on your skin. Whether you opt for an organic tea tree oil or a concoction blended with skin-loving superfoods, it’s a skincare essential that you cannot afford to miss. Here, we’ve curated a list of tea tree oils to fight acne and that you can easily order online.

Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
1
Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

The Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is a fast-absorbing oil with 1.5% salicylic acid that eradicates acne, prevents blackhead-causing build-up, and unclog the pores. The combination of tea tree and black cumin seed oil will keep your skin smooth, bright, and blemish-free. The brand was recently launched in India at Sephora.

Image Credit: Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Price
Rs 7,100
shop here
Juicy Chemistry Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil 
2
Juicy Chemistry Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil 
Organic skincare label, Juicy Chemistry’s tea tree oil is distilled from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant, found in Australia. The fresh camphoraceous fragrance energizes your mind and body and is a great way to tackle acne scars. 

Image Credit: Juicy Chemistry

Juicy Chemistry Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil 
Price
Rs 422
shop here
Kama Ayurveda Tea Tree Oil
3
Kama Ayurveda Tea Tree Oil

You’re missing out if Kama Ayurveda’s Tea Tree Oil is not on your to-shop list. This potent multi-purpose essential oil aids in natural healing and protection with its herbal, warming, and slightly spicy aroma.

Image Credit: Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda Tea Tree Oil
Price
Rs 750
shop here
The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
4
The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil

Small in size, big on power. Thanks to its purifying properties, The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil is a holy grail for blemished and troubled skin, even after all these years and many new tea tree oil products on the market. It gets rid of oily skin patches and gives you clear and refreshed skin. It is perfect for daily use.

Image Credit: The Body Shop

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
Price
Rs 695
shop here
Amoha Natural Tea Tree Essential Oil Concentrate
5
Amoha Natural Tea Tree Essential Oil Concentrate

If you’re looking for a natural and highly concentrated solution to spot elimination, turn to the Amoha Natural Tea Tree Essential Oil Concentrate. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties work overnight to eliminate zits and reduce skin blemishes

Image Credit: Amoha Natural

Amoha Natural Tea Tree Essential Oil Concentrate
Price
Rs 425
shop here
RAS Luxury Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil
6
RAS Luxury Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil

A reviving, earthy aroma that helps to keep the mind refreshed and skin clear, the essential oil from RAS Luxury also helps fight hair loss and dandruff and relieves joints and muscle pain.

Image Credit: RAS Luxury

RAS Luxury Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil
Price
Rs 810
shop here
Nykaa Skin Potion Anti-Acne Facial Oil
7
Nykaa Skin Potion Anti-Acne Facial Oil

Are breakouts hindering your confidence? Try the Nykaa Skin Potion Anti-Acne Facial Oil designed to replenish, rejuvenate and re-energise skin. Crafted with tea tree leaf, black cumin and clove, this lightweight formula has great healing properties.

Image Credit: NYKAA

Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sunday Riley via Facebook

Nykaa Skin Potion Anti-Acne Facial Oil
Price
Rs 524
shop here
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

