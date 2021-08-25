The best tea tree oils to treat acne (and dandruff) at home

With a growing preference for natural skincare, many people are turning to tea tree oils as a home remedy for acne.
Thanks to its marvellous anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oils are a favourite acne remedy for many who suffer from various skin issues. Just a few drops are enough to work magic on your skin. Whether you opt for an organic tea tree oil or a concoction blended with skin-loving superfoods, it’s a skincare essential that you cannot afford to miss. Here, we’ve curated a list of tea tree oils to fight acne and that you can easily order online.
The Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is a fast-absorbing oil with 1.5% salicylic acid that eradicates acne, prevents blackhead-causing build-up, and unclog the pores. The combination of tea tree and black cumin seed oil will keep your skin smooth, bright, and blemish-free. The brand was recently launched in India at Sephora.
You’re missing out if Kama Ayurveda’s Tea Tree Oil is not on your to-shop list. This potent multi-purpose essential oil aids in natural healing and protection with its herbal, warming, and slightly spicy aroma.
Small in size, big on power. Thanks to its purifying properties, The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil is a holy grail for blemished and troubled skin, even after all these years and many new tea tree oil products on the market. It gets rid of oily skin patches and gives you clear and refreshed skin. It is perfect for daily use.
If you’re looking for a natural and highly concentrated solution to spot elimination, turn to the Amoha Natural Tea Tree Essential Oil Concentrate. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties work overnight to eliminate zits and reduce skin blemishes
A reviving, earthy aroma that helps to keep the mind refreshed and skin clear, the essential oil from RAS Luxury also helps fight hair loss and dandruff and relieves joints and muscle pain.
Are breakouts hindering your confidence? Try the Nykaa Skin Potion Anti-Acne Facial Oil designed to replenish, rejuvenate and re-energise skin. Crafted with tea tree leaf, black cumin and clove, this lightweight formula has great healing properties.
