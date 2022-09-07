The best apricot scrubs for face and body to add to your exfoliating routine

Physical or mechanical exfoliation is undoubtedly one of the best ways to maintain the overall health of your skin. From ridding your skin of dead skin cells and unclogging congested pores to lending you a smooth and radiant look, exfoliation does it all. And of all the various types of exfoliators available, one of the most commonly used are apricot scrubs.
Enriched with the goodness of the fruit along with other nourishing ingredients, apricot scrubs are widely popular for how they rejuvenate your skin and bring back its lost glimmer. Owing to their rich mineral and vitamin content, the goodness of apricots as a skincare component isn’t a secret. And reaping those benefits through physical exfoliation increases their effectiveness by multifold.
Benefits of apricot scrub
Apricots are known to moisturise the skin, maintain its elasticity and help reduce wrinkles and blackheads. They are also known to lighten pigmentation, brighten the skin tone and lend a youthful lustre to it. Hence, when used as a scrub they can turn around the health of your skin, which is doubled by the physical action of scrubbing.
The infusion of other essential ingredients in their formulation further adds to its efficacy. For instance, along with apricot, the Inatur Herbals Apricot Face Scrub (Buy for Rs 279 on Tata CLiQ) is a concoction of other components like honey, papaya, peach and apple, each having their own benefits for the skin. Similarly, the Khadi Natural Herbal Rose Apricot & Walnut Scrub (Buy for Rs 225 on Tata CLiQ) is rich in vitamins that help heal and repair the skin.
Here are some of the best apricot scrubs to add to your skincare collection
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Pahadi Local Apricot Meal Scrub
- Just Herbs Apricot Sparkle Invigorating Skin Radiance Scrub
- Jason Brightening Apricot Scrubble
- St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub
- Earth Science Apricot Gentle Facial Scrub
- Khadi Natural Herbal Rose Apricot & Walnut Scrub
- Inatur Herbals Apricot Face Scrub
- Himalaya Herbals Gentle Exfoliating Apricot Scrub
- Lakmé Blush & Glow Green Apple Apricot Scrub
- Lotus Herbals Apriscrub
- Khadi Mauri Apricot Face Scrub
- The Body Care Apricot Scrub
A gentle natural exfoliator, this apricot scrub for the body by Pahadi Local is made using apricot kernels ground to a fine powder. It helps in treating ingrown hair and removing dead skin cells with its pure goodness. This scrub is suitable for all skin types and you can use it two to three times a week as per your preference.
The Just Herbs apricot scrub for face that’s ideal for dry skin is a rich and creamy exfoliator. It contains pure expressed oil of apricot kernels and Persian walnut shell grains that help in gently sloughing off the dead and flaky skin. It is formulated without sulphates and parabens and also has a non-drying effect on the skin.
The Jason Apricot Scrubble face wash and scrub is a soap-free foaming scrub that polishes away your skin’s impurities and makeup to lend you a clean skin. Its key ingredients include brightening apricot oil and triple-refined walnut powder that gently exfoliates the skin to lend you a glowing complexion. It is mild enough to be used daily and can be used by both men and women.
The Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is an iconic skincare product by St. Ives and one of the best scrubs for face. It is made with 100 percent natural exfoliants and extracts that deeply cleanse your skin to lend you a soft, smooth and glowing skin. It is an oil-free and paraben-free scrub that does not clog pores and is tested by dermatologists.
A gentle exfoliator that cleanses your skin without drying it out, this facial scrub by Earth Science leaves you with a soft, smooth and refreshed skin post every use. It is also formulated with bilberry, orange and chamomile that adds to the scrub’s goodness. It has a pH of 5.0, a natural apricot fragrance and is made without parabens.
The rose and apricot scrub by Khadi Natural is a herbal exfoliator that helps in reducing skin darkening and protects it from sunburns. It is enriched with vitamins that aids in healing damaged skin, reducing blackheads and wrinkles and retaining the skin’s moisture and elasticity.
An apricot shell powder scrub infused with nourishing properties of peach, honey, apple and papaya, this apricot scrub for blackheads and blemishes makes for a great pick. While it helps in polishing the skin, it also brings smoothness and balance. From unclogging pores, treating acne and boosting complexion to managing dark circles, reducing wrinkles and accelerating skin regeneration, this scrub does it all. Ideal for oily skin, it can be used once a week for extremely sensitive skin, and three to four times a week for excessively greasy skin.
The Himalaya Gentle Exfoliating Apricot Scrub removes dead skin cells and blackheads while nourishing the skin as well. It unclogs the pores and deeply cleanses the skin to make it soft and glowing. Apart from apricot kernel granules, the formulation is also infused with crab apple for nourishment and wheat germ oil which is a rich source of vitamin E. It is best suited for people with dry to normal skin.
A deep cleansing gel scrub with the goodness of green apple and apricot in its make, the Lakmé Blush & Glow Gel Scrub combines the strength of a scrub and softness of a gel. Gliding gently on the skin, this gel scrub sloughs of all the impurities, dead cells and blackheads deeply to give you a moisturised and glowing skin. It does not dry out the skin and instead leaves it feeling nourished and smooth.
The Fresh Apricot scrub by Lotus Herbals works efficiently to rejuvenate and refine the skin texture. It also removes dead skin and blackheads, unclogs pores and restores the skin’s moisture. While it has oil absorbing and skin brightening properties, it is rich in ingredients like walnut shells, elder flower extracts and glycerin. Each use lends an instant freshness to your skin along with softness and suppleness.
Created with apricot extracts and walnuts, the Khadi Mauri is a natural apricot scrub that is free from harmful chemicals, and is a great pick for people who prefer all-natural products. It helps in managing dull, lacklustre and uneven skin tone leaving you with a buttery-soft, youthful skin. It is suitable for all skin types.
The Body Care apricot scrub is infused with powerful antioxidants that gently cleanse the skin, increase blood circulation and exfoliate to reveal a radiant skin underneath. This 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free product is formulated without parabens, formaldehyde or any artificial fragrances. It has a creamy texture that feels comfortable on the skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You should use an apricot scrub only two to three times a week. Using it more than that can harm your skin.
Answer: Scrubs work by exfoliating the dead skin cells and deeply cleansing clogged pores from impurities, excess oil and grim. Since congested pores lead to pimples and blemishes, an apricot face scrub does help in managing their condition. However, in case of cystic or hormonal acne, consult your dermatologist for a proper guided treatment.
Answer: People with sensitive or inflamed skin with conditions like eczema or rosacea should absolutely avoid apricot scrubs as these can further irritate and harm the skin.
Answer: Yes, apricot scrub is good for oily skin as it helps in sloughing off dead cells, impurities and excess oil by unclogging the pores and maintaining the skin’s natural moisture. A scrub that’s also infused with soothing and nourishing ingredients can also help keep your skin calm and hydrated.