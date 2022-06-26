The best cream face washes for dry and sensitive skin

For someone whose skin always wants nourishment, skincare products that are moisturising, gentle and energising are a true saviour. Even face washes, for that matter! And the best kind of hydrating face washes are cream-based ones that are mild yet effective on the skin.

Perfect and best suited for dry, extra dry or even sensitive skin, a cream face wash has a rich blend of moisturising properties of a cream, and the cleansing action of a face wash. It deeply cleanses your skin, while subsequently providing it with all the goodness and care it needs. Such cleansers not only ensure a clean skin but also target all the dry skin concerns at the very beginning of your skin care routine.

How is a cream face wash better than a regular one?

A cream face wash undoubtedly makes for a better choice for dry skinned people than a regular one, as it provides an added dose of nourishment to the skin, and preps it up perfectly for the rest of your skin care steps. And, it does so without stripping your skin of its natural oils and moisture barrier.

Nourishing and hydrating ingredients including coconut, plant oils, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and various types of ceramides make up for their formulation to ensure your skin’s health. Hence, adding such cleansers to your skincare stash is one of the best things you can do for your dry and sensitive skin.

If your skin is in a constant and dire need of moisturisation, it’s time you make a small but significant change in your daily skin care routine, and add such cleansers to it. And you wouldn’t need to scout out the best ones anywhere else since we’ve done that for you.

Take your pick from some of the best cream face washes for dry skin listed below

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Tatcha)