The best exfoliating gloves to get rid of strawberry skin

Heat waves implies two things: less clothes and more skin. And as there is more skin, there is an instant need for exfoliation. What is the simplest approach to get smooth arms and legs? We’re turning to exfoliating gloves, the skin-softening tool you never knew you needed. Add these exfoliating gloves to your shopping cart and thank us later.

Body exfoliation is a sometimes forgotten aspect of our beauty routines (or something we only think about when winter hits are our legs look part-lizard). But it doesn’t have to be a tough or time-consuming task. Case in point: Exfoliating gloves.

What are exfoliating gloves?

These gloves, according to experts, slough away dead skin cells, provide vitality to skin, decrease fine lines, acne and acne scars, level out skin tone, and even help products penetrate better.

While they aren’t glamorous (and shouldn’t be), a good pair of scrubby gloves is one of the simplest and least expensive ways to maintain silky skin, minimise ingrown hairs, strawberry skin and, in some cases, reduce scarring and the appearance of stretch marks. The best part is that it is so simple to use—just add your favourite body wash and scrub using the glove in the shower for a few minutes.

Is it safe to use exfoliating gloves on a daily basis?

Though using exfoliating gloves on a regular basis can stimulate blood flow, giving you that glowy and fresh skin look that everyone desires. However, to begin, use them once a week or every other day to see how you feel, and then gradually increase the number of times a week according on your preferences and skin type.

How to use exfoliating gloves?

When using exfoliating gloves or an exfoliating mitt, all that is required is gentle brush-like strokes and circular motions over your body to remove everything that needs to be removed. Harsh pressure can only irritate and damage your skin, so use carefully! It may be tempting to use force, particularly in places that are exceptionally dry or have build-up, but patience is essential.

They are designed to remove dead skin cells from your body, so even after washing them off, there will be skin remnants tangled up in the fibres. It’s a good idea to change your gloves every three to four weeks, so search for environmentally friendly options wherever feasible.

Ready to scrub it off? These are the best exfoliating gloves

Here, find the nine best exfoliating gloves that can get your body oh so smooth.

