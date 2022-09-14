facebook
The best exfoliating gloves to get rid of strawberry skin
Beauty & Grooming
14 Sep 2022

The best exfoliating gloves to get rid of strawberry skin

Anushka Narula

Heat waves implies two things: less clothes and more skin. And as there is more skin, there is an instant need for exfoliation. What is the simplest approach to get smooth arms and legs? We’re turning to exfoliating gloves, the skin-softening tool you never knew you needed. Add these exfoliating gloves to your shopping cart and thank us later.

 
 
 
 
 
Body exfoliation is a sometimes forgotten aspect of our beauty routines (or something we only think about when winter hits are our legs look part-lizard). But it doesn’t have to be a tough or time-consuming task. Case in point: Exfoliating gloves.

What are exfoliating gloves?

These gloves, according to experts, slough away dead skin cells, provide vitality to skin, decrease fine lines, acne and acne scars, level out skin tone, and even help products penetrate better.

While they aren’t glamorous (and shouldn’t be), a good pair of scrubby gloves is one of the simplest and least expensive ways to maintain silky skin, minimise ingrown hairs, strawberry skin and, in some cases, reduce scarring and the appearance of stretch marks. The best part is that it is so simple to use—just add your favourite body wash and scrub using the glove in the shower for a few minutes.

Is it safe to use exfoliating gloves on a daily basis?

Though using exfoliating gloves on a regular basis can stimulate blood flow, giving you that glowy and fresh skin look that everyone desires. However, to begin, use them once a week or every other day to see how you feel, and then gradually increase the number of times a week according on your preferences and skin type.

How to use exfoliating gloves?

When using exfoliating gloves or an exfoliating mitt, all that is required is gentle brush-like strokes and circular motions over your body to remove everything that needs to be removed. Harsh pressure can only irritate and damage your skin, so use carefully! It may be tempting to use force, particularly in places that are exceptionally dry or have build-up, but patience is essential.

They are designed to remove dead skin cells from your body, so even after washing them off, there will be skin remnants tangled up in the fibres. It’s a good idea to change your gloves every three to four weeks, so search for environmentally friendly options wherever feasible.

Ready to scrub it off? These are the best exfoliating gloves

Here, find the nine best exfoliating gloves that can get your body oh so smooth.

Shop the best exfoliating gloves here

Hero Image: Courtesy Coco & Eve; Featured Image: Courtesy Dot & Key

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is it safe to use exfoliating gloves on the skin?

Answer: Exfoliating gloves are a safe and effective way for most people to exfoliate their skin. Removing dead skin allows moisturiser and body lotion to permeate the skin more effectively. It adds value to your body care regimen by improving hydration and improving skin care product absorption.

Question: Is an exfoliating glove better than a scrub?

Answer: Exfoliating gloves are roughly the same price as a standard body scrub, but they provide a significantly higher return on investment (plus, body scrubs can be much too abrasive if you have sensitive skin). They also provide you more control over the pressure used, eliminating the need to wash too-rough scrubs down the drain.

Question: Is it okay to use exfoliating gloves everyday?

Answer: Though using exfoliating gloves on a regular basis can stimulate blood flow, giving you that glowy and fresh skin look that everyone desires, however, to begin, use them once a week or every other day to see how you feel. Gradually increase the number of times a week according on your preferences and skin type.

Question: Do you use exfoliating gloves wet or dry?

Answer: Exfoliating gloves are intended to be used with water and an exfoliating agent or body wash, so wet your entire body as well as the exfoliating glove before you begin scrubbing. You should also use warm water.

Anushka Narula
