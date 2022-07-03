Get flawless skin in a single swipe with these face toners

Face toner is an important step in skincare routines, especially if you want dewy, radiant skin. However, many people are still unaware of what toners are or what they do. Here’s everything you need to know about face toners, as well as a few of our favourite picks that have earned a spot on our top shelves.

Everything to know about face toners

What exactly does a face toner do?

A toner is designed to eliminate any dirt that your cleanser or face wash may have missed, as well as to prepare your skin for the next stage in your regimen.

You’d be excused for dismissing a face toner as a faff in between cleansing and moisturising, yet it’s the key to a clearer, more glowing complexion. Face toners provide a variety of beneficial aspects in skincare. They may remove excess oil, make-up, and balance the skin, and are extremely advantageous for acne-prone skin.

That’s not all; a little spritz of toner or a once-over with a cotton pad may also help refine large pores and prep your face. They help to clean the skin, minimise pores, and prevent blackheads, as well as regulate pH levels and boost hydration.

What are the benefits of using a face toner?

Provides a thorough cleanse

The perks of a double cleanse are now widely recognised. But did you know that toners might deliver the secondary cleanse you’re seeking for? They’ll remove any remaining makeup that your normal cleanser missed. Toners can also eliminate excess oil and grime that has accumulated over the day or night.

Balanced pH levels

Skin is acidic by nature. However, certain soaps and cleansers are naturally alkaline. Using a product with a pH level that is significantly different from your skin’s might disturb its normal functioning, perhaps resulting in dryness, oiliness, or irritation. Although your skin’s pH can return to normal in a couple of hours, a toner can be used to swiftly restore balance.

A great base for the skincare routine

Using a toner can also help in the absorption of other products. Other ingredients will just sit on top of dry skin. When hydrated with a toner, however, these ingredients can permeate the skin and act more effectively.

A balanced skin

Toners do more than merely cleanse the skin. They also act to replenish skin with nutrients that traditional cleansers might strip away. As a result, the skin is frequently softer and smoother. A good toner can even help with stubborn problems like redness.

When and how to use a toner?

When to use a face toner?

Introduce a toner, for e.g Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer (Shop for Rs 750 @Tata CLiQ Luxury), into your daily regimen, and you’ll be using it both morning and night. Your toner will help in the creation of a naturally healthy base for your makeup at the start of the day. Toner helps you clean and nourish your skin before going to bed.

But are you still unsure where toner fits into your beauty routine? It fits well in the middle. If your regimen begins with cleanser and ends with moisturiser, just pop your toner between the two.

Note: Toner should be used within a minute of cleansing since active ingredients penetrate into skin easier when it is damp.

How to use a toner?

One of the benefits of toner is how quick and simple it is to use. Simply apply a generous amount to a cotton pad and wipe over your skin in gentle upward movements. And there you have it! Just the way we like it: simple and straightforward.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock