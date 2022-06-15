Bookmark the best face washes for healthy and glowing skin

A beautiful, glowing skin is a true reflection of our skin’s health; and honestly, who doesn’t want that? Everybody loves flaunting that natural and youthful glow, without those glass skin makeup techniques. And, the most crucial step to achieve that radiance is the right face wash.

For how it prepares your skin for the rest of your skin care routine, cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash is a necessity. The best face washes for glowing skin are designed to cleanse your skin deeply, without stripping off its natural moisture and oils. They are formulated with ingredients that further add to your skin’s overall health, leaving it looking bright and feeling soft. Also, supple and glowing from within.

However, it often becomes difficult to choose the best one for your skincare regimen, so here is a guide to understand the process better.

How to choose the best face wash for glowing skin?

The key to choosing the best face wash for yourself lies in understanding your skin type and different skin concerns. Using a face wash that’s not meant for your skin can rather affect it negatively and worsen its issues. Below are a few tips to help you pick the right face wash.

1. Always look for ingredients in your face wash that suit your skin type. If you have dry skin, opt for a gentle cream-based cleanser that has hydrating components like aloe vera, vitamin E, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, gel-based face washes consisting of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clay and aloe vera works the best. People with combination and sensitive skin types should choose a face wash that’s hypoallergenic and does not contain harsh chemicals.

2. Try avoiding face washes formulated with parabens, sulphates, alcohol and artificial fragrances as they tend to irritate the skin.

3. Natural ingredients like turmeric, papaya, tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin C and various fruit extracts are some of the natural skin brighteners that you can look for in your face washes and other skincare products.

To make things simpler we have curated a list of best face washes for that perfect radiance and glow.

Take a look at some of the best face washes for glowing skin

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: L’Occitane)