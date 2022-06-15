Bookmark the best face washes for healthy and glowing skin

A beautiful, glowing skin is a true reflection of our skin’s health; and honestly, who doesn’t want that? Everybody loves flaunting that natural and youthful glow, without those glass skin makeup techniques. And, the most crucial step to achieve that radiance is the right face wash.
For how it prepares your skin for the rest of your skin care routine, cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash is a necessity. The best face washes for glowing skin are designed to cleanse your skin deeply, without stripping off its natural moisture and oils. They are formulated with ingredients that further add to your skin’s overall health, leaving it looking bright and feeling soft. Also, supple and glowing from within.
However, it often becomes difficult to choose the best one for your skincare regimen, so here is a guide to understand the process better.
How to choose the best face wash for glowing skin?
The key to choosing the best face wash for yourself lies in understanding your skin type and different skin concerns. Using a face wash that’s not meant for your skin can rather affect it negatively and worsen its issues. Below are a few tips to help you pick the right face wash.
1. Always look for ingredients in your face wash that suit your skin type. If you have dry skin, opt for a gentle cream-based cleanser that has hydrating components like aloe vera, vitamin E, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, gel-based face washes consisting of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clay and aloe vera works the best. People with combination and sensitive skin types should choose a face wash that’s hypoallergenic and does not contain harsh chemicals.
2. Try avoiding face washes formulated with parabens, sulphates, alcohol and artificial fragrances as they tend to irritate the skin.
3. Natural ingredients like turmeric, papaya, tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin C and various fruit extracts are some of the natural skin brighteners that you can look for in your face washes and other skincare products.
To make things simpler we have curated a list of best face washes for that perfect radiance and glow.
Take a look at some of the best face washes for glowing skin
A skin clarifying and deep cleansing face wash for glowing skin, the WOW Skin Science Foaming Face Wash cleans your face thoroughly. It is formulated with Organic Certified Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera extracts that rids your face of all impurities, and leaves your skin feeling smooth and glowing. It also comes with a built-in silicone brush that softly yet effectively sloughs off dead skin cells, and boosts circulation for an added glow.
A clinically-tested, fragrance and cruelty-free formula, the Earth Rhythm Energising Gel Cleanser gently exfoliates, decongests pores, hydrates and refreshes your skin. It is infused with the Earth Marine Water that reduces skin oxidation and protects it from external stressors, giving it a plump and rejuvenated feel. Along with other ingredients, the formula also contains aloe vera juice to reduce the occurrence of acne, and sea salt that balances oil production and retains the moisture from within.
As the name suggests, the Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam by The Face Shop offers a clear skin and an even complexion. It has a creamy texture infused with natural rice water solution, known to have brightening properties. The blend also has soapwort and moringa oil as other key ingredients.
The L’Occitane Gel-To-Foam is a daily face cleanser that reduces imperfections and refreshes your face, owing to the presence of cucumber. Thyme is rich in zinc and hence, this face wash for glowing skin also helps to reduce blemishes apart from removing dirt and impurities. The gel formula transforms into a soft foam that cleanses your skin gently and comfortably. This non-comedogenic face wash is ideal for all skin types.
Formulated with the goodness of vitamin C and turmeric, both known for their brightening properties, this is one of the best face washes for glowing skin. Apart from cleansing your skin deeply, it gives you a natural glow and also helps in boosting collagen production and improving blood circulation. Ideal for all skin types, this face wash also controls excess oil, fights free radical damage, retains the skin’s moisture and lends it a beautiful radiance.
The Bright White Smoothie Face Wash by The Skin Pantry is a potent blend of fine Kaolin white clay, white lotus absolute oil with aloe, minerals and organic apricot and borage oils. All these ingredients together, cleanse your skin deeply and rid it of all the pollutants and toxins, without damaging the natural protective barrier. This face wash for clear and glowing skin also promotes cell regeneration, revealing a more radiant-looking complexion.
This mild powder-to-foam exfoliating face wash rids your skin of dead cells and impurities, unveiling a much brighter and softer skin from within. It is enriched with the properties of calendula extracts, coconut milk, rice bran and AHAs. Other key ingredients include cellulose powder, oatmeal powder, aloe vera and corn silk extract. It is a gentle cleanser that can be used daily and is suitable for all skin types.
Known for cleansing, exfoliating, detoxifying and toning your skin, the Just Herbs face cleanser is a 100 percent natural face wash for glowing skin. It contains a mix of ingredients like certified organic neem leaves, triphala, chandan, chickpea flour, barley meal and Indian volcanic clay. The four-in-one action of this cleanser also maintains the natural pH of the skin, making it one of the best ones on the block.
The Biotique Fruit Brightening Face Wash is a fresh 100 percent soap free cleanser that removes impurities, dissolves makeup, softens skin and helps lighten the complexion. Its formulation consists of amla juice, tomato juice, aloe vera pulp and pineapple juice. This all pure and natural face wash lends you a glowing and youthful-looking skin.
Cleansing and brightening your skin with grapefruit, aloe vera and lemon extracts, is the Aroma Magic Face Wash for glowing skin. While the presence of vitamin C and beta carotene tightens pores, the mix of Neroli and Palmarosa essential oils mattifies and revitalises your skin. The face wash is formulated without any harmful chemicals, alcohol, parabens or artificial fragrances.
Cleansing your face gently yet effectively, is what this daily face wash by Swisse Skincare does, ensuring a moisturised, soft skin and a glowing complexion. This face wash for glowing skin has a mix of stabilised vitamin C and papaya enzymes with other ingredients. It is suitable for normal skin.
The Green Apple Brightening Gel Cleanser by Juice Beauty is an antioxidant-rich cleanser made with sugar cane hydroxy-acids, plant-based cleansers and organic botanical juices. It lends you a refined looking complexion, revealing a more radiant and brighter skin, due to the malic acid from green apples and organic raw sugar cane. While coconut cleansers deeply cleanse the skin, the algae nourishes and hydrates it. Additionally, the lemon, sage and dandelion botanicals help purify the skin.
The Brightening Emulsion by Avène is perfect for the Asian sensitive, dull and lacklustre skin with an uneven complexion. The formula is a mix of Akoya pearl extract (targets dull skin), vitamin C (lightens and evens out complexion) and wakamine (moisturises). It has an anti-pollution shield formula inspired by the defence mechanism of lotus, and it lends you a healthy glow.
The Clarifying Cleansing Foam by Shiseido is a creamy foam cleanser ideal for all skin types. It is infused with signature Japanese ingredients like yomogi extract, micro white powder, Kirishima mineral spring water, rice germ oil and white clay that removes dullness and promotes clarity and radiance. Additionally, the exclusive InternalPowerResist technology strengthens the skin and defends it against pollutants, enhancing skin luminosity. This face wash for glowing skin is also dermatologically tested.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what benefit you’re looking for, you should always use a face wash; twice daily to be precise.
Answer: A face wash does not make you fair. Instead, it rids your skin of the impurities and dullness, and lends you an even skin tone and a bright complexion.
Answer: A face wash damages your skin when you’re using one that isn’t meant for your skin type, or you’re allergic to a particular ingredient. When in doubt, always consult your dermatologist before buying any skincare or beauty product.