Sunscreen talk: The best buys according to different skin types

Sunscreen is an unavoidable and irreplaceable essential in every skincare trove. For how they not only shield our skin against the harmful UV rays but also play a multi-fold role in managing its health, they can majorly affect your skin over time. And, in all the right ways.
We are constantly exposed to ultraviolet and infrared rays throughout the day, which damage our skin in multiple ways. However, a good sunscreen can protect us from these harmful environmental aggressors and prevent tanning, sunburns and sun spots. It also plays a major role in reducing the appearance of signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and sagging. Known for evening out skin tone and protecting skin proteins (collagen, keratin, elastin) that contribute to keeping the skin healthy and smooth, sunscreens also reduce the risk of skin cancer, especially melanoma.
How to choose sunscreens?
Here are a few factors to consider while looking for the best sunscreen on the market.
1. Skin type
It is always recommended to choose a skincare product as per your skin type. If you have dry skin, creamy and moisturising formulas should be your go-to. Similarly, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel or water-based non-comedogenic formulas should be your pick. If you have sensitive and irritated skin, opt for sunscreens that are formulated without harsh chemicals, toxins and fragrances.
2. SPF
Considering the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of your sunscreen is key. Sunlight comprises two types of ultraviolet rays — A (affecting your skin beneath the surface) and B (shorter rays that cause sunburns). Hence, always choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays and that comes with an SPF of at least 30 to 50 or higher.
3. Resistant formulas
Try choosing a formula that’s water and sweat-resistant, especially if you’re looking for a sunscreen you could wear for outdoor activities or a day out at the beach.
4. The type and ingredients
There are two types of sunscreens — physical (mineral) and chemical. Physical or mineral sunscreens (primarily made with FDA-approved ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) create a protective barrier on the skin that deflects UV rays from the body. Whereas, chemical sunscreens absorb the UV rays and convert them into heat so that they don’t harm the skin. You can always choose the type as per your preference.
How to use sunscreens?
You should use sunscreen every day as the last step of your skincare routine 20 to 30 minutes before stepping out during the day. Also ensure to reapply it every two to three hours, especially when you’ll be exposed to the sun for long. Not to forget sunscreens should be used 365 days a year (yes, even in winters).
The importance of using sunscreen every single day is simply non-negotiable and cannot be debated over, even for people with darker skin tones. It is an investment worth making, the advantages of which you’d start noticing after consistent use.
Check out some of the best sunscreens as per different skin types
A broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen that’s lightweight and non-greasy, the CeraVe sunscreen is loaded with SPF 50 and does not irritate the skin. It is suitable for sensitive skin types and is formulated with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that form a protective barrier on the skin to reflect UVA and UVB rays. It also contains three essential ceramides that restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture.
This sunscreen by Avène is a broad-spectrum UVB-UVA high-protection sunscreen that’s ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Its formulation is a combination of a stable and effective patented filter system, a unique antioxidant complex (for cellular protection) and Avène Thermal Spring Water (for skin soothing and softening properties). It has a velvety smooth texture that feels comfortable on the skin. The sunscreen has a dry touch and is water-resistant and alcohol-free.
The 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel with the power of SPF 50 ++++ is a lightweight and fragrance-free formula that dissolves easily into the skin. It guards your skin not only against the UV rays but also against the blue light of the screens. Additionally, it has a combination of titanium dioxide, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid that fights sun damage, reduces fine lines and wrinkles and makes the skin soft.
One of the best sunscreens for all skin types, the Re’equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ is a non-comedogenic and sweat- and water-resistant product. Optimised for performance and comfort wear, it works as a barrier on the skin and has a velvety finish. Formulated by scientists and evaluated by dermatologists, this sunscreen is non-sticky, leaves no white cast and is paraben-free.
Made with naturally sourced 100 percent zinc oxide and nourishing oat, the Aveeno Mineral Sunscreen is safe for even the most sensitive skin. It has a lightweight and oil-free finish that feels comfortable on the skin. This sunscreen is non-comedogenic and is created with no fragrance, parabens or phthalates.
A gel-based sunscreen that’s ideal for all skin types, the Mamaearth Hydragel Indian Sunscreen soothes and hydrates the skin while protecting it from harmful UV rays. Its key ingredients include raspberries, which rejuvenate the skin and reverse the signs of ageing and aloe vera, which has anti-inflammatory properties and a soothing effect. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula contains no mineral oils, parabens or harmful chemicals.
This sunscreen for the face and body creates an invisible and protective layer on your skin that becomes more effective in heat and water. Its water-resistant (up to 60 minutes) formula feels silky and gets absorbed quickly without leaving any residue behind. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen is made with sunflower sprout extract, niacinamide, zinc oxide and ascorbyl glucoside and is also dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested.
With broad-spectrum SPF 40 PA+++, the La Shield Sunscreen Gel is one of the most popular sunscreens out there. Its oil-free and sweat-proof formula gives a matte finish that does not leave a white cast. This mineral sunscreen also improves skin hydration while lending it a youthful radiance. It is made without parabens and is ideal for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock is infused with the Helioplex technology that provides powerful protection against sun damage. Offering protection that’s five times better than any physical shade, this water and sweat-resistant face and body sunscreen leaves a weightless and non-shiny finish on the skin. It spreads easily and gets absorbed quickly into the skin.
Shielding the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and preventing premature ageing, discolouration, redness and pigmentation is the Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++. It has a blend of vanilla, comfrey and horse chestnut that prevents skin damage by neutralising the free radicals. Its lightweight and non-greasy gel texture spreads evenly and dries quickly, yielding a beautiful matte finish.
A great sunscreen for oily skin, the Lacto Calamine Sunshield protects the skin from UV rays, tanning, sunburns and premature skin ageing. Offering superior sun protection with SPF 50 PA+++, this non-oily sunscreen is enriched with the goodness of kaolin clay and lemon extracts. It’s lightweight, absorbs easily into the skin and is dermatologically tested.
The Laneige Watery Sun Cream is one of the best sunscreens for dry skin, owing to its lightweight texture and moisturising properties. Apart from protecting the skin from the sun it also maintains the skin’s moisture barrier all day long. With SPF 50+ PA++++, it is mild yet powerful and spreads easily on the skin.
The Bioré sunscreen is a light, watery gel that spreads easily and gets absorbed instantly into the skin. It is powered by a Micro Defence Formulation that has micro-sized UV-Cut capsules that ensures a full coverage down to micro-level crevices that are invisible to the naked eye. Its formula also hydrates the skin on application, is water proof and is allergy-tested.
One of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL SPF 50+ offers high, photostable UVA and UVB protection. Its ultra-light fluid texture is non-greasy and gives a smooth finish. It further prevents the skin from sun-induced pigmentation, sunburns, cell damage and skin reactions. Tested by dermatologists, this sunscreen is free from parabens and fragrances and does not clog pores.
An ultra-light sunscreen for everyday use that’s perfect for outdoor activities, the Isdin Fotoprotector Fusion Water is a water-phased facial sunscreen. Featuring SPF 50, this sunscreen offers intense hydration and absorption that guarantees strong protection against UV rays. Also formulated with hyaluronic acid, it is a non-comedogenic sunscreen that’s oil-free and hypoallergenic.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Essentially, one should reapply sunscreen every two to three hours, especially when outdoors.
Answer: As effective as they are, sunscreens might have a negative impact if they aren’t used according to your skin type. For instance, if a person with oily and acne-prone skin uses a cream-based, non-comedogenic sunscreen, it is bound to aggravate the acne situation. Similarly, if people with sensitive skin use a sunscreen that’s formulated with alcohol and fragrances, it might irritate the skin. Non-hypoallergenic sunscreens can further fortify allergies. Similarly, a sunscreen that’s not ophthalmologist-tested might sting the eye and cause pain and irritation.
Answer: Yes, you need to wear sunscreen even when indoors because you are guaranteed to come in contact with UV rays through windows and open doors that let natural light in. Additionally, the blue light from screens also has damaging effects on the skin that a sunblock can protect you from.
Answer: Zinc oxide sunscreens provide you with broad-spectrum protection. The ingredient is also approved not just by dermatologists but also by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A zinc oxide-infused sunscreen also makes for a safer choice for people with sensitive skin.
Answer: Yes, some sunscreens resist sweat and stay in place even after partaking in outdoor physical activities.