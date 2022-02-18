A beginner’s guide to incorporating Retinol in your skincare routine (plus, the best buys)

We’re sure you’ve heard about retinol. You’ve probably seen it in drugstores, heard about it on Instagram, and heard someone rave about it. The retinol hype is real. But do you really understand what retinol is and what it does? Here’s a beginner’s guide to understanding retinol and its benefits.

Retinol is one of the most appreciated actives in the beauty business, and it is marketed as a one-stop-shop, youth-boosting powerhouse that will leave skin glowing. It also claims to reduce pigmentation, cure acne, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. While the benefits are abundant, selecting the best retinol serums may be difficult. And figuring out the best way to use it is even more difficult. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What is Retinol?

Retinol is a type of retinoid, a derivative of vitamin A, used for anti-ageing and found in many skincare products. It is the more effective of the two non-prescription variants, and when used in a skincare routine, it has the capacity to boost cell turnover and collagen production.

What does Retinol do?

Prevents Wrinkles: Retinol not only smoothes existing fine lines and wrinkles but also reduces the formation of new ones.

Brightens Dull Skin: Retinol exfoliates the skin at the cellular level, revealing brighter, smoother, and fresher skin.

Treats Acne: Retinol not only controls oily skin but also prevents pores from clogging, resulting in fewer blackheads, cysts, and pimples.

Fades Dark Spots: Retinol will even out skin tone over time, fading sunspots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.

Improves the texture of your skin: The skin will have more turgidity, structure, and strength when collagen production is boosted. Furthermore, the cells on the skin’s surface will be replaced more quickly.

Reverses the effects of sun damage: The antioxidants in retinol can help repair sun-damaged skin, such as lightening dark spots.

How does Retinol actually work?

Younger skin has a 4-6 week turnover. But as humans age, this can rise to up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, ingredients like retinol accelerate the slow cell turnover, allowing for faster cell progression through the skin and the natural sloughing away of the dead top layer, pushing newer plumper cells closer to the surface. This keeps your skin from becoming dry, dull, pigmented, or prone to acne, and it can also help your other skincare products penetrate the skin better.

Dos and Don’ts of Retinol

Dos

Choose the right strength: Try retinyl palmitate for sensitive skin, retinol or retinaldehyde for “normal” skin, or adapalene (a.k.a. Differin) for oily, acne-prone skin.

Alternate harsh products: Don’t use acne products, acids, or peels on your face on the nights you use a retinoid, or you’ll risk irritating or burning your skin.

Don’ts

Use too much at once: Use a pea-size drop of serum, or a thin layer of moisturiser, 1x/week for one week, 2x/week for two weeks, 3x/week for three weeks, then every other night indefinitely.

Skip On Sunscreen: Retinoids can make skin extra sensitive to the sun, causing sunburns or discolouration, so load up on SPF 30 or higher each morning.

Use Retinol only at night and wear SPF every day

Retinol makes your skin more sensitive to UV rays, and sunlight decreases the product’s efficacy. Many doctors advise patients to use retinoids exclusively at night and to use a daily broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher throughout the day. Furthermore, when using retinol, one should constantly be aware of the weather forecast and trips to hot locales.

Watch out for harsh side effects

While mild irritation, dryness, and sun sensitivity are normal, intense flaking, redness, and burning are not. And those with especially sensitive skin or who struggle from conditions like rosacea or eczema should be cautious of retinol or avoid it entirely.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels