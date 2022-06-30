The ultimate guide on face washes for all skin types

Ask us what bears the brunt of the pollution and the heat the most, and we’d say our skin. Breakouts and greasy or dull skin are some of the most common skin problems we deal with daily. Add to it stress, diet changes and hormonal issues, and you have skin that’s begging for attention. Hence, a good face wash is a great way to kick-start a reliable skincare routine.

A must-have in the grooming arsenal, a face wash is a replacement for soap to tackle some of the basic skincare problems. And there are plenty of face washes for us to choose from, with something to suit every skin type.

The only guide on face wash for every skin type that you will need

How to choose the best face?

One of the basic things to consider while choosing a face wash is your skin type. A soap-based cleanser makes your skin dry, while a rich cleanser clogs your pores. So, opt for a product that is sulphate-free and formulated with natural ingredients. You can also pick a face wash infused with actives like salicylic acid or niacinamide to treat various skin conditions like breakouts and irritation.

If your skin is oily, look for a formula containing tea tree and aloe vera extracts. These ingredients leave a cooling effect on your skin and help balance sebum production. Avoid solutions that are creamy or oily in texture as they further exacerbate the oily skin. Salicylic acid is also effective in scooping out excess oil from pores.

As for dry skin, a non-foaming cleanser, free of chemicals and alcohol might work wonders. Formulas with petroleum, mineral oil and lanolin are compatible with dry skin types as they cleanse the skin’s surface while retaining moisture.

For those with combination and sensitive skin, try something that’s hypoallergenic, paraben-free and ultra-mild. For instance, micellar water best suits combination skin types.

There are numerous face wash brands or manufacturers for different skin types. But picking the best for proper skin care needs research. To simplify things, we have curated this this guide to pick a face wash best suited for your skin type.

Searching for the best face washes for women? Browse through our list comprising the best ones and give your skin the care it deserves.

To know all about choosing the best face washes for men, start with knowing your skin type and then opt for a suitable product from our list.

These face washes for glowing skin are designed to cleanse deeply, without stripping off its natural moisture.

Tea tree oil face washes are an excellent solution for acne and blackheads.

An ideal face wash for oily skin should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, to balance and combat excess oil production.

Wondering about the best face washes for dry skin? Check out our top 15 picks that will leave your skin supple and moisturised.

Here are some of the best salicylic acid face washes that not only exfoliate the skin but also yield even-toned complexion and texture.

While picking the right natural face wash for yourself, consider the formula of your face wash, as it caters to specific skin types.

A face wash for pimples is usually rich in ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, neem, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. our guide to get the best one suitable for your skin type.

Perfect for dry skin, cream based face washes have a blend of moisturising properties of a cream, and the cleansing action of a face wash.