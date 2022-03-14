These are the best exfoliators to cleanse and hydrate your skin (Bonus: Glowing skin)

Beauty routines come in all shapes and sizes—while some people simply use sunscreen and step out of the door, others could have a complete 10-step routine followed by a full face of makeup. Whichever camp you fit into, skincare doesn’t stop at your regular everyday routine.

Enter: face masks and exfoliators. No, we’re not talking about your basic moisture mask or drugstore scrub—your skin needs something more intense than that, especially when you’re someone who doesn’t have the time to sign up for scheduled treatments at your dermats.

These exfoliators do more than getting rid of dead cells; they cleanse, brighten, hydrate and even treat your skin from the deepest layers. Go ahead, take your pick.

Here are the best face exfoliators for glowing skin

