These are the best exfoliators to cleanse and hydrate your skin (Bonus: Glowing skin)
14 Mar 2022 09:34 AM

Nikita Baruah
Beauty routines come in all shapes and sizes—while some people simply use sunscreen and step out of the door, others could have a complete 10-step routine followed by a full face of makeup. Whichever camp you fit into, skincare doesn’t stop at your regular everyday routine.

Enter: face masks and exfoliators. No, we’re not talking about your basic moisture mask or drugstore scrub—your skin needs something more intense than that, especially when you’re someone who doesn’t have the time to sign up for scheduled treatments at your dermats.

These exfoliators do more than getting rid of dead cells; they cleanse, brighten, hydrate and even treat your skin from the deepest layers. Go ahead, take your pick.

Here are the best face exfoliators for glowing skin

Hero and featured image credit: Courtesy Miriam Alonso/Pexels

Glamglow Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment

1 /19

Glamglow Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment

This anti-ageing treatment is a mask and scrub hybrid—apply it for 10 minutes, feel the tingle and then wash off by massaging your face in an upward, circular motion for smoother skin that looks fresh and youthful with minimised pores.

Glamglow Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment
The Body Shop Vitamin C Microdermabrasion,

2 /19

The Body Shop Vitamin C Microdermabrasion,

Vitamin C is a champion skincare ingredient when you’re looking to banish dullness and this intensive exfoliator does exactly that. It is among the best face exfoliators that works like an at-home microdermabrasion treatment which helps your skin regenerate faster, reduces dark spots, scars, fine lines and wrinkles and brightens your skin on the whole.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Microdermabrasion,
Tarte Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser

3 /19

Tarte Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser

Off on a vacation soon? There isn’t a better exfoliator you could include in your travel beauty kit. It’s a solid scrub that comes in a convenient roll-up format and is a one-step wonder best for oily skin and enlarged pores.

Apply, work into skin, and wash off or leave it on for 10 minutes to work as a mask, the choice is yours. One thing’s for sure, you won’t have to worry about any form of product spill disasters.

Tarte Frxxxtion Stick Exfoliating Cleanser
111Skin Clinical Exfoliator

4 /19

111Skin Clinical Exfoliator

Have sensitive, inflamed skin that turns red at the thought of a scrub? It doesn’t mean that you can skip exfoliation altogether. This 111Skin blend gently deep cleanses your skin using chemical exfoliation—tartaric, lactic and citric acid—as opposed to physical irritants while rosemary hydrosol calms redness and irritation for sensitive skin.

Apply it at night on dry skin using a cotton pad, let it absorb into your skin, follow it up with a light moisturiser and leave it on overnight. Make sure you use sunscreen in the day, especially when including acids into your skincare routine.

111Skin Clinical Exfoliator
Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Scrub

5 /19

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Scrub

If there’s one face scrub you’ll ever buy for the skin, let it be this one. It combines 3% glycolic acid with salicylic acid, smells like a grapefruit dream and works like magic on your skin.

A single use and you’ll notice your skin looking smooth and poreless, marks looking lighter and a glow you’ve never experienced with just a scrub before. Almost like a dermat facial in a single step.

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Scrub
Tatcha The Rice Polish Gentle Foaming Enzyme Powder

6 /19

Tatcha The Rice Polish Gentle Foaming Enzyme Powder

Dry skin needs exfoliation too—and this powder exfoliator by Tatcha is perfect for those of you dealing with flakiness and tightness.

The award-winning formula contains rice bran, papaya enzymes and the brand’s anti-ageing HADASEI-3™ which reveals smooth, hydrated and bright skin while the liquorice root extracts keeps it calm.

Tatcha The Rice Polish Gentle Foaming Enzyme Powder
Dermalogica Multivitamin Thermafoliant

7 /19

Dermalogica Multivitamin Thermafoliant

This self-heating face scrub combines physical and chemical exfoliation incorporating ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, prickly pear extract, white tea and Vitamins C and E for younger, brightened skin. Make sure to use it on dry skin for best results.

Dermalogica Multivitamin Thermafoliant
Purearth Turmeric Sand Exfoliant Face Masque

8 /19

Purearth Turmeric Sand Exfoliant Face Masque

Another mask and scrub hybrid, this blend makes use of Ayurvedic ingredients like neem, turmeric, walnuts, apricot kernels and saffron to brighten, treat and balance your skin.

Mix the powder with one spoon of water, milk, honey or yoghurt and leave on your skin for up to 15 minutes, then massage and rinse off for a glowing look. Expect increased blood flow to your face and a significant reduction in breakouts with regular use.

Purearth Turmeric Sand Exfoliant Face Masque
Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub

9 /19

Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub

Exfoliate away the dead skin cells from your face in no time with Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub. This face exfoliator also provides hydration which softens your skin. 

The key ingredients of this product are: 

  • Hydrated silica that removes the dead skin cells and reduces oil secretion and debris from your skin. 
  • Glycerin that provides extra hydration, and
  • Aloe barbadensis leaf extract, which, with its cooling and moisturising effects, makes your skin healthy and lively. 

Anyone facing dehydrated and discoloured skin, and looking to reduce ageing signs can try this product. 

Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub
Cetaphil Daily Exfoliating Cleanser

10 /19

Cetaphil Daily Exfoliating Cleanser

Are you looking for a mild face cleanser that will give your skin a radiant look? Try Cetaphil Daily Exfoliating Cleanser. It consists of ingredients like coconut extract that provide intense moisturisation.

The bamboo extract in it makes your skin firm and works like magic if you have acne issues. It also comes with the power of Vitamin complex that revives your skin. This is another product that is suitable for all skin types. 

Cetaphil Daily Exfoliating Cleanser
mCaffiene Espresso Coffee Face Scrub

11 /19

mCaffiene Espresso Coffee Face Scrub

Love the scent of coffee? Then mCaffiene Espresso Coffee Face Scrub is a skincare product that you must have. It is powered by pure Arabica coffee, caffeine, and walnut granules that work as the primary exfoliating agent.

These ingredients, along with exfoliation, polish and tone your skin. This face scrub also has Pro-Vitamin B5 that conditions and moisturises your skin.

mCaffiene Espresso Coffee Face Scrub
Sheth's Extra Gentle Peel

12 /19

Sheth's Extra Gentle Peel

One of the best exfoliating products suitable for Indian skin, Dr. Sheth’s Extra Gentle Peel, is formulated by dermatologists. The key ingredients include 5% lactic acid and 5% glycolic acid that promote dead skin removal and dark spots removal. 

It also contains pomegranate extract that brightens the skin and calendula extract gives you a soothing effect. Note that it is a peel mask and not a regular scrub that requires washing.

Sheth's Extra Gentle Peel
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

13 /19

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Naturally, radiant skin is a desirable attribute for all. Did you know that the build of dead skin cells makes your face look dull and dry? The BHA (beta hydroxy acid) in this exfoliant removes such dead skin cells and clears your pores. It also contains salicylic acid that reduces wrinkles and evens your skin tone. 

Now, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a bit different from the regular exfoliators. Because it is a leave-on product that gets absorbed quickly into your skin. Definitely worth trying!

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream

14 /19

Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream

Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream is a product you can explore to get a dewy, youthful look. This exfoliating cream contains grape-seed oil that carries antioxidant properties, honey that nourishes your skin.

And Jojoba micro-beads that work as exfoliators. Use this cream twice a week to get the desirable results on your face. 

Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream
Thalgo Refreshing Exfoliator

15 /19

Thalgo Refreshing Exfoliator

Attaining clear skin is all about keeping your face free of impurities and dead skin cells. In this case, Thalgo Refreshing Exfoliator is another product worth mentioning here. This exfoliator has Sève Bleue des Océans, which is marine spring water packed with minerals. This unique element rehydrates and exfoliates your skin. 

Dermatologically tested, this product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and contains no mineral oil. 

Thalgo Refreshing Exfoliator
Dear Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish

16 /19

Dear Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish

Incorporate the wonders of Korean skincare into your routine. The product consists of black sugar particles that clear clogged pores and dead skin cells. In addition to this, you can also get rid of blackheads. 

It is another vegan, cruelty-free product that is free from parabens and mineral oils. The Dear Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish also carries anti-bacterial and anti-ageing properties. 

Dear Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish
Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub

17 /19

Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub

Mamearth Charcoal Face Scrub is one of the best mild exfoliation products right now. It works wonders even if you have sensitive skin. 

This product is powered by activated charcoal that clears your pores and reduces oil secretion due to its adsorbent nature. It also contains tea tree extracts which keep any acne troubles away. Walnut works as an exfoliant. Gift your skin the moisturisation that it deserves with this face scrub. 

Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub
Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub

18 /19

Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub

Enjoy the beauty benefits of Ayurveda with the Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub. This gel-based scrub contains finely milled walnuts that exfoliate and cleanses your skin deeply, mixed with Aloe vera that provides hydration. It also contains Vitamin E, which protects you from harmful UV rays. 

Forest Essentials Revitalising Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub
The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub

19 /19

The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub

Make your blackheads disappear with the Face Shop Smart peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub. What makes this one special? The natural honey extract in the product gives nourishment and the black sugar works as an exfoliating agent that removes blackheads, purifying your face. 

The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub
Frequently Asked Question

How to exfoliate naturally?

There are several natural exfoliants that you can use to remove dead skin cells, such as baking soda, oatmeal, ground sugar or coffee. You have to simply make a paste from one of these items and mix it with honey or essential oils. 

Use a mild cleanser or face wash. Then take a small paste on your fingertips and gently rub it on your skin in circular motions for at least 30 seconds. Then wash it off. 

How often should I exfoliate my skin?

It would be best to exfoliate your face only once or twice a week. In case of your lips, you should exfoliate them only once a week. Although exfoliation helps restore moisture and remove dead skin cells, overdoing it is not recommended. 

Who should use exfoliators?

Everyone can use exfoliators. If you have sensitive skin, make sure to use only chemical exfoliators once a week.   

Is there any difference between exfoliator & skin scrub?

Yes, there is a striking difference between exfoliator and skin scrub. Exfoliators can be either physical or chemical exfoliants. Physical ones include pumice stone, loofah, body brush and chemical ones are exfoliating products that contain ingredients like hydroxy acids, retinol etc. 

And skin scrubs are simply cream based exfoliating products. 

Why is exfoliating important?

When the dead skin cells don’t shed off naturally as they should, you are left with dry and flaky skin. This is when exfoliators come to your rescue. Exfoliating your skin removes the build up of dead skin cells, giving you radiant and healthy skin. 

What are the best exfoliators for sensitive skin?

Those with sensitive skin can go for any mild chemical exfoliators containing salicylic acid or lactic acid. Physical exfoliators are a big NO-NO as those can irritate your skin. 

Nikita Baruah
