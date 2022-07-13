These are the top 15 trending skincare ingredients of 2022 so far

Putting together a good skin care regime often feels like a daunting task. Thanks to an infinite range of products available today infused with various skincare ingredients. Truth is, there are so many options that it is confusing to zero down to the ones that actually work for your skin. From age-defying retinol to mark fading niacinamide, the choices are endless.

Skin is the largest and the most complex body organ that requires several types of nutrients to maintain itself. And that’s why we have to be careful of the products we include in our skin care regimen. From face washes to night serums – it is important to emphasize the ingredients present in the products and whether or not they are contributing to your skin’s health. While the chic packaging and celebrity brand ambassadors draw consumers, they aren’t the most important thing to consider while buying skincare products. From the best hydrating serums to facewashes and eye creams, skincare products claim to have the best ingredients infused in them. To help you in your research for what might work for you, we have compiled a list of the top trending skincare ingredients of 2022 and how they help in maintaining your skin’s health.

Skincare ingredients that are popular right now

Featured and hero image: Courtesy/Shiny Diamond