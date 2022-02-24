Trust these DIY home remedies and say bye-bye to dark armpits

Do you tend to cover yourself more and deliberately avoid wearing cut-sleeves due to dark armpits? Well, you don’t need to do that anymore. Dark armpits are a result of hyperpigmentation, which is a common skin problem that occurs when melanin gets deposited in your skin.

It can occur due to excessive sweating, dead cells accumulation, shaving or even by using deodorants. However, it can be easily treated at home with a few DIY remedies.

Home remedies for dark armpits

Apply Aloe Vera Gel

There’s hardly any non-severe skin problem that aloe vera can’t fix. It contains a compound called aloesin which prevents melanin pigment that is responsible for dark skin. Also, the plant is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in lightening dark areas on your skin.

How to do it

Scoop out some fresh aloe vera gel from the plant.

Apply a layer of the gel on your dark armpits.

Keep it for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once it dries up just wash it off with water.

Repeat the remedy every second day.

Try Apple Cider Vinegar

According to a study published in Advances in Hygiene and Experimental Medicine, apple cider vinegar works wonders for pigmentation and dark spots. Apple cider vinegar comes with the goodness of amino acid and lactic acid, both of which excel in treating dead skin. The compounds even help in battling scars, unclogging skin pores and reducing darkness.

How to do it

Take a cotton ball and pour some organic apple cider vinegar.

Now apply it on your dark underarms by dabbing it.

Keep it on till it dries off properly and then rinse it with water.

Repeat the process every day for quick and effective results.

Go with Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most diverse kitchen ingredients that can perform miracles on dark armpits. It is an excellent exfoliator with antiseptic properties and reduces inflammation in the skin. Not just dark spots, baking soda can be used for multiple issues like rashes, irritation and more. It is considered better than over-the-counter creams in most cases. However, daily usage can be harmful. Here’s how to use baking soda for dark underarms.

Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with 1 tbsp of lemon water to make a paste.

Gently apply it on your underarms for about 5 minutes.

Later rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Don’t forget to moisturise your skin post the process.

Repeat this remedy at least thrice per week for desired results.

Opt for potatoes

If there’s one vegetable that’s present in every household, it’s potato. The ingredient is great for hyperpigmentation and discolouration, especially in the underarm area. Potatoes possess vitamin C and riboflavin that brightens your skin. They can even tighten your skin pores and have an anti-ageing effect on your skin.

How to do

Peel a potato, grate it and squeeze out its juice.

Apply it on your armpits gently.

You can even apply potato slices directly to the affected area.

Rinse it off after 10 to 15 minutes.

Keep repeating the process regularly to achieve desired results.

Cucumbers help, too

Just like aloe vera, cucumber soothes your skin as it is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. This nourishing ingredient is loaded with nutrients like vitamin C folic acid and works well for dark spots, rashes, irritation and more. Cucumbers are a go-to option for a DIY skin and face mask. Check out the process of treating dark armpits with cucumber

Rub a cucumber slice on your dark armpits for almost 2 minutes.

Or you can even squeeze out its juice and apply it on your underarm skin.

Let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Repeat the process regularly if you want to see fast results.

Featured image: Courtesy freepik; Hero image: Courtesy pixabay