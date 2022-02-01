Try these LED light therapy devices for a more healthy and sculpted skin

A recent game-changer in the skincare industry — LED light therapy devices. Even for those who were once loyal to their facialists and dermatologists, skincare has unexpectedly become a completely at-home commitment. Fortunately, there is some fantastic clean tech available out there. Not only that, but they also provide fairly impressive results and are simple to use. Continue reading to learn more about these amazing products.
Indulge in LED light therapy treatments from your home
What is LED light therapy?
LED therapy, also known as light-emitting diode therapy, is a skincare treatment that uses several wavelengths of light, including red and blue. Originally developed by NASA for plant growth experiments, LED lights emit multiple wavelengths that penetrate the skin for smoother, plumper results. This skincare technique, which uses changing LED wavelengths, is said to help cure acne, reduce inflammation, promote anti-ageing effects, and more.
LED light therapy devices that are easily available in India
These hand-held, high-tech devices are worth every penny since they distil the effective LED light therapy into an easy-to-use, at-home version. Find the wavelength that will leave you glowing, whether it’s red, blue, purple, or green.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Winston 3 Color LED Light Therapy Rechargeable Battery Operated Face Mask helps with skin toning and ultimate face blood circulation. Each colour in this face mask has a unique effect on your skin, ranging from anti-ageing to acne-fighting, and it may fulfil a variety of beauty needs. You can thoroughly treat the skin to recover its youthful appearance.
2 /4
This is a 7 Color LED Photon Light Therapy Treatment for Whitening, Anti-aging, Acne Spots, Scar Removal, Smooth skin, Wrinkles, Fine Lines, Skin Tightening Facials. Suitable for all skin types. Each colour has its own effect on the skin. If you’re searching for some at-home skincare devices, this would be a great one-time investment. The Red increases blood circulation and stimulates skin cells to produce collagen, while the Blue is for acne reduction, drying, and achieving clear skin. And the Green balances and heals pigmentation. The Yellow helps fade dark spots and freckles. The Purple is a combination of red and blue light that delivers two phototherapy effects, and the Clear Blue light improves skin metabolism. The White laser light helps in restoring younger and healthier skin.
The UFO from Foreo combines sheet masks with LED light therapy to deliver an advanced at-home facial in 90 seconds. There are three settings on the palm-sized device. Cryo-therapy mode can cool the skin to reduce puffiness and inflammation, but the thermo-therapy mode does the opposite—it heats the skin to promote product penetration. The device takes LED light therapy to a whole new level with eight distinct LED lights. The white spectrum reduces puffiness, the purple spectrum boosts radiance, and the red spectrum reduces signs of skin ageing. The orange spectrum revitalises skin, the yellow spectrum reduces redness, the green spectrum evens out skin tone, the blue spectrum improves skin texture, and the cyan spectrum relieves stressed skin.
The Project E Beauty handheld device is one of the best options for intensive, powerful LED light therapy. It is made up of 40 red LEDs that provide a significant dose of red light that can improve collagen, elastin, and other compounds that lead to a healthier complexion. You may select between a constant production of light and a pulse mode, which gives brief, intense bursts of light. It has safety features that prevent the item from operating until it comes into contact with your skin. Plus, there are no UV rays, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not the device contains harmful wavelengths.
All Images: Courtesy Brands